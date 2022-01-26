Local Teacher Accepted Into History Program

PRAIRIE GROVE - Tracie Ashley, an honors history teacher at Prairie Grove Junior High, is one of 25 teachers nationwide who has been accepted into the Declaration of Learning program.

The professional development program helps teachers learn to bring their subjects to life and to challenge students to think critically and creatively using historical art and objects.

Through exploration and analysis, students become informed and empowered changemakers.

The year-long program is free and provides collaboration between museum professionals and educators. As part of the program, Ashley attended a week-long training this past summer.