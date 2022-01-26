PG Girls Break Losing Streak

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Shaking off three straight conference losses by a total of seven points, Prairie Grove broke into the conference win column with a 59-46 defeat of Huntsville on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The Lady Tigers seized momentum in the second and third quarters by out-scoring Huntsville 39-19 over the two middle periods to claim a 48-28 lead going into the fourth quarter. Lately, getting through fourth quarters has been problematic for Prairie Grove which blew leads against Gentry and Gravette, but this time the Lady Tigers held on although Huntsville put 18 points on the fourth quarter scoreboard.

"We finally made some shots and finished the game and not let Huntsville back in it. It was good to get a win. It's been about a month since we had a win and in this conference that's not good. We got about any shot we wanted and we were making them," said Prairie Grove coach Kevin Froud.

Prairie Grove also cut down on turnovers after suffering 21 against Gravette. Prairie Grove committed nine total. Abby Preston and Rayleigh Bartholomew saw action as Froud utilized the platoon-style of substitution that worked well earlier in the season. Ten girls played led by senior Trinity Dobbs, who found her groove for 26 points. She also had four steals.

"Trinity had a really, good game. When she does that it helps us out," Froud said.

Lexi Henry chipped in 12 points and Kenleigh Elder added seven while leading the team in rebounds with eight.

Prairie Grove broke away from an 8-8 tie at the end of the first quarter to take a 28-17 halftime lead.

"We started kind of slow, but we were able to get a lead in the second quarter. I've got a lot of girls I don't mind taking shots. If we can get to where we can make it a little more consistently and cut out some defensive mistakes I'll think we'll be alright," Froud said.

Prairie Grove 59, Huntsville 46

Prairie Grove^9^20^19^11^--^59

Huntsville^9^8^11^18^--^46

Huntsville (7-10, 2-5): Individual scoring totals not available.

Prairie Grove (9-7, 1-5): Trinity Dobbs 11-19 2-2 26, Lexi Henry 5-12 1-3 12, Kenleigh Elder 2-7 3-4 7, Camryn Cash 2-3 0-0 5, Charity Stearman 1-4 0-0 3, Torie Price 1-9 0-0 2, Zoe Hubbs 1-4 0-0 2, Olivia Kestner 1-2 0-0 2, Rayleigh Bartholomew 0-1 0-0 0, Abby Preston 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 6-9 59.

3-Point Goals -- Prairie Grove 5-16 (Dobbs 2-5, Cash 1-1, Stearman 1-2, Henry 1-4, Price 0-3, Preston 0-1).

Rebounds -- Prairie Grove 30 (Elder 8). Assists -- Prairie Grove 8 (Cash 2, Elder 2). Steals -- Prairie Grove 11 (Dobbs 4). Blocks -- Prairie Grove 0. Turnovers -- Prairie Grove 9.