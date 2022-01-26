Police Report

PRAIRIE GROVE

Terry Weaver, 34, of Rogers, was cited Dec. 31 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Kirsten Lowery, 24, of West Fork, was cited Jan. 3 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Kelly McDonald, 39, of West Fork, was cited Jan. 2 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Gregory Gardner, 54, of Lincoln, was cited Jan. 3 on a warrant for failure to appear.

John Doss, 40, of Green Forest, was arrested Jan. 4 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Kyle Benish, 33, of Fayetteville, was cited Jan. 5 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Demetrius Adams, 30, of Fayetteville, was cited Jan. 6 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Kelsey Bowlin, 31, of Winslow, was cited Jan. 6 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Regena Hall, 50, of Lowell, was arrested Jan. 8 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Joshua Myers, 35, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Jan. 10 in connection with domestic battery third degree, endangering the welfare of a minor.

Breanna Bayless, 25, of Rogers, was cited Jan. 12 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Larry Shue, 53, of Cane Hill, was cited Jan. 13 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Tyler Mathews, 33, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 15 on a warrant for failure to attend.

Leonel Rodriguez, 28, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 16 on a warrant for failure to attend.

Stephen Simco, 34, of Springdale, was cited Jan. 16 on a warrant for failure to attend.

Aspen Paine, 24, of Westville, Okla., was cited Jan. 18 on a warrant for failure to attend.

Rodney Hollingsworth, 38, of West Fork, was cited Jan. 19 on a warrant for failure to pay.