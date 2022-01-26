School Counselor Resigns, Pleads Not Guilty To Public Intoxication

FARMINGTON -- A Farmington High counselor arrested on campus for public intoxication, Dec. 1, 2021, has pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor and has resigned her position with Farmington School District.

Jody Wood Whitehead of Fayetteville pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor through attorney Doug Norwood on Jan. 13, according to District Clerk Kim Bentley. Whitehead's new court date is 10 a.m., March 9 in Washington County District Court, Farmington Division.

Whitehead submitted a letter of resignation as the high school counselor on Jan. 3, according to the administration office. Farmington School Board accepted her resignation at its meeting Monday night (Jan. 24).

The preliminary report on Whitehead's arrest said that high school principal Jon Purifoy contacted police about a counselor appearing to be impaired. Purifoy said the counselor, identified as Whitehead, would "stumble and sway while walking," had to lean against a wall to keep her balance while speaking and seemed disoriented.

The report noted that Whitehead's actions were not normal.

According to the report, Whitehead's eyes appeared "glossy and bloodshot" and she was slow to answer, agitated, demanding and noncooperative. She told police she took prescribed medicine, which she said caused her to have dizziness and to be disoriented. The report said that Whitehead refused to take a field sobriety test.

According to the report, the officers became aware of the smell of alcohol. Whitehead was arrested and the officers assisted her to the patrol vehicle to be taken to the detention center.

According to Whitehead's resume, as provided by the school district, Whitehead served as a Fayetteville High School counselor from July 2014 to June 2020 before coming to Farmington for the 2022-23 school year. She also has worked as a counselor for Conway Public Schools.