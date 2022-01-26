Schools, Cities Deal With High Covid Infection Rate

Schools’ Covid-19 Update*

Farmington

Students: 35 cases, 56 in quarantine

Staff: 3 cases, 0 in quarantine

Lincoln

Students: 7 cases, 25 in quarantine

Staff: 1 cases, 1 in quarantine

Prairie Grove

Students: 127 cases, 276 in quarantine

Staff: 30 cases, 16 in quarantine

*most recent numbers on school websites

FARMINGTON -- The latest report from Arkansas Center for Health Improvement on Jan. 20 shows that all three school districts in western Washington County are in the highest category for the rate of infection for covid cases over the past 14 days.

The number represents cases from residents within district boundaries, not just a district's students and staff.

Farmington, Lincoln and Prairie Grove districts are not alone.

An ACHI news release issued Jan. 20 said for the first time every school district in the state has a high rate of infection, which is considered as 50 or more new known infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period.

In the news release, President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson urged districts to use "every available tool to halt this hopefully short-term surge driven by the highly infectious omicron variant."

He listed tools as wearing masks indoors, social distancing, washing hands and optimal ventilation.

Farmington School District moved into the highest rate of infection, according to ACHI data, on Jan. 10. Farmington's rate has gone from 29 infections per 10,000 residents on Dec. 27, to 80 cases per 10,000 on Jan. 3 and to 255 infections per 10,000 residents on Jan. 17.

For the latest report, Farmington jumped to 409 infections per 10,000 people over the past 14 days.

Prairie Grove School District also jumped in its infection rate, from 57 infections per 10,000 residents on Jan. 10 and 196 cases per 10,000 on Jan. 10 to 474 infections on Jan. 17 per 10,000 people.

Lincoln School District had fewer than five cases per 10,000 people on Dec. 27 during the holiday break. For the latest report on Jan. 20, Lincoln had 208 infections per 10,000 residents.

All three school districts have used AMI days, or Alternative Method of Instruction, since the new semester started to pivot from on-site instruction to virtual instruction.

For the latest, Farmington closed Jan. 20-21 for on-site instruction because of student absences and shortages in staff due to covid-19. Lincoln closed for on-site instruction Jan. 20-21 because of inclement weather. Prairie Grove School District closed Jan. 20-21 because of inclement weather and covid challenges.

Farmington and Lincoln school boards have reinstated temporary mask mandates because of the high rate of infection. Prairie Grove School Board decided to keep an optional mask policy but to encourage those who want to wear masks to do so.

City governments also have reinstated some safety protocols because of the high rate of infection.

Prairie Grove City Council, for example, had a Zoom meeting Monday night for everyone.

For Farmington public meetings, people are wearing masks once again and participants' temperatures are being taken. Farmington also has Zoom meetings so people can participate virtually.

Lincoln City Council continues to have its meetings in the public library so the meetings can be held by Zoom and those on-site can spread out.