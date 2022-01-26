Shootout Loss Materialized As Turning Point

Top Scoring Offensive Games By Lincoln Football

Rank^Date^Opponent^Site^Score^Result^Status^Starting Quarterback^Head Coach

1.^Sept. 20, 2013^Dover^Away^71-0^Win^Nonconference^Drew Harris^Brad Harris

2.^Sept. 18, 2014^Cedarville^Home^61-14^Win^Nonconference^Harrison Swayne^Don Harrison

3.^Nov. 2, 2018^Prairie Grove^Home^59-48^Win^4A-1 Conference^Caleb Loyd^Don Harrison

4.^Sept. 6, 2019^Westville, Okla.^Away^56-7^Win^Nonconference^Tyler Brewer^Don Harrison

5.^Sept. 23, 2011^Green Forest^Home^55-24^Win^3A-1 Conference^Cheyenne Vaughn^Brad Harris

6.^Sept. 20, 2019^Subiaco Academy^Home^54-7^Win^Nonconference^Tyler Brewer^Don Harrison

7.^Oct. 16, 2020^Mansfield^Home^52-6^Win^3A-1 Conference^Levi Wright^ Reed Mendoza

8.^Nov. 1, 2013^Ozark^Home^52-14^Win^4A-1 Conference^Drew Harris^Brad Harris

9.^Sept. 16, 2016^Mansfield^Away^51-24^Win^Nonconference^Harrison Swayne^Don Harrison

10.^Oct. 12, 2018^Green Forest^Away^50-0^4A-1 Conference^Caleb Loyd^Don Harrison

11.^Sept. 18, 2020^Johnson County Westside^Home^49-14^Win^Nonconference^Levi Wright^Reed Mendoza

12.^Nov. 6, 2020^Cedarville^48-30^Away^Win^3A-1 Conference^Levi Wright^Reed Mendoza

13.^Sept. 14, 2018^Subiaco Academy^Away^48-20^Win^Nonconference^Caleb Loyd^Don Harrison

14.^Aug. 31, 2018^Westville, Okla.^Home^48-6^Win^Nonconference^Caleb Loyd^Don Harrison

15.^Sept. 13, 2013^Stilwell, Okla.^Home^47-6^Win^Drew Harris^Brad Harris

16.^Sept. 24, 2021^Hackett^Home^68-47^Loss^3A-1 Conference^Drew Moore^Reed Mendoza

17.^Sept. 6, 2013^Westville, Okla.^Away^45-6^Win^Drew Harris^Brad Harris

18.^Sept. 19, 2014^Cedarville^Home^45-22^Win^Nonconference^Harrison Swayne^Scott Davenport

Oct. 15, 2010^Marshall^Home^55-39^Loss^3A-1 Conference^Cheyenne Vaughn^Brad Harris

LINCOLN -- Lincoln hardly looked like a playoff football team through three weeks of the 2021 season but something happened in week four that, although the Wolves lost, boosted their confidence.

Lincoln lost its first three games by a combined score of 118-14 as sophomore quarterback Drew Moore struggled mightily. He didn't fare well against an Elkins all-out blitz on every down during a 40-0 setback in the season opener on Aug. 27 and had to be replaced by senior Kyler Calvin.

Lincoln played better on the road at border rival, Westville, Okla., on Sept. 3 with the offense producing a pair of touchdowns but still lost 30-14. Then things seemed to go south for Moore, throwing a pair of pick sixes in a 48-0 defeat at Huntsville on Sept. 10.

Breakout Performances

Lincoln's second-year head coach, Reed Mendoza, functioning in his third year as head coach resisted ideas of benching Moore. Although he could have went with Calvin, a senior, Calvin's value could be utilized at wide receiver and Mendoza realized Moore contained a potential that hadn't yet manifested.

"Drew is a kid who's extremely smart. He knows the offense. He manages it really well. He commands the huddle," Mendoza said. "He just hasn't executed and again it's probably on us [coaches] to a point. There's no doubt we'll take responsibility and also he's getting more experience."

Two weeks later those checking Lincoln scores without seeing the game would have never known Lincoln played the same quarterback with Moore turning in a monster performance although Hackett handed the Wolves their fourth straight loss, 68-47, on Sept. 24.

Moore completed 26-of-43 passes for 400 yards and 4 touchdowns with one interception against Hackett. He also scored twice running the ball. Senior wide receiver A.J. Garner also enjoyed a breakout game with 4 catches for 133 receiving yards highlighted by a 65-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

"A.J.'s a guy who kills us in practice every day and he just hadn't had that bust-out game and tonight he had it," Mendoza said.

Silver Lining In Loss

Mendoza took it all in, not happy with the loss and frustrated with an 0-4 start, yet seeing a silver lining in the volume of production from his quarterback and receivers with an offensive line providing time to step up in the pocket and throw the football effectively.

"You know I'm not going to sit here and take any credit because all night long we just made plays," Mendoza said. "But at the end of the day we still lost and that's disappointing because we had a tough nonconference schedule. Elkins and Huntsville are good 4A football teams and we felt like that was going to help us in the long run and Westville, Okla. was much better than expected."

Moore drove the offense 38 yards in five plays while completing 3-of-3 passes for 29 yards as Lincoln took an early 6-0 lead on Calvin's 4-yard touchdown run and Mendoza took notice.

"Drew Moore grew up a lot tonight. He played a great ball game and we're going to need him down the stretch so it was definitely a good thing for us, definitely one of the bright spots," Mendoza said.

Quarterback Poise

Hackett tied the score at 6-6 on Dawsyn Clay's 31-yard reception and thanks to an onside kick recovery the Hornets took a 12-6 lead on Danny Robinson's 4-yard run. Hackett recovered a second straight onside kick and increased its lead to 20-6 at the end of the first quarter with Ethan Slavens throwing a 24-yard touchdown pass to Cole Ketchum then running in a 2-point conversion.

"We knew they were going to onside kick it every time. We practiced it every day this week and I don't know what you credit it to. We'll take the blame as coaches," Mendoza said. "It's cliche, but my staff and I we try to take responsibility for everything and so maybe we could have put them in better position but like it's been said sometimes you do get some unfortunate bounces and it is what it is."

Despite this adversity Moore shook off all indications of any shell shock carrying over from the Elkins or Huntsville games. He played brilliant for a young quarterback making his fourth varsity start. He never seemed to flinch while catching a lot of low snaps in the shotgun, but somehow scooping the ball off the turf and making some heady plays.

Sophomore Jace Birkes recovered the next Hornet onside kick and Moore completed 4-of-4 passes including a 20-yard gain to Calvin to convert second-and-17 and a 28-yard toss to Garner to lead Lincoln on a 62-yard scoring march.

Moore scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak with his linemen pushing the pile forward on the first play of the second quarter and T. Vang's P.A.T. kick made it 20-13.

"Tonight he was just huge and the way he kept his cool and composure with the low snaps. He just handled them, stood up, and threw the ball and that's a credit to the line as well because he trusted that he had that protection and he had that time to pick that ball up and still read through his progressions," Mendoza said.

Warrior Mentality

Throughout the contest Lincoln exhibited a warrior mentality finding ways to continue competing. The Wolves had their hands full with an opponent executing at a high level offensively.

Hackett quarterback Ethan Slavens completed 28-of-36 passes for 522 yards and one interception. His top target, Peyton Hester, son of former Hornet coach turned athletic director Lonnie Hester, caught 12 passes for 121 yards and four touchdowns while Kamron Elkins caught 5 passes for 126 yards. The Hornets ran off 100 plays from scrimmage and racked up 598 yards of total offense.

"Our throwing game went really well. Red zone, we kind of struggled a little bit. The second half we came out a lot better offensively in the red zone. We got to get some stuff fixed on defense but it's always good to get a win especially on the road in our conference," said Hackett coach Michael Meador.

Hackett's Ethan Slavens hooked up twice with Peyton Hester on scores of nine yards and one yard. The first conversion failed but Ketchum reeled in a 2-point catch, extending Hackett's lead to 34-13.

Lincoln fought back with Calvin showcasing his explosive capability by scoring on a 71-yard pass from Moore on third-and-18. The Wolves capitalized on a 1-on-1 matchup and Calvin sprinted down the sideline rousing the Lincoln fans. Vang kicked the extra-point drawing the Wolves within two touchdowns, at 34-20.

Lincoln's defense held after Hackett attained first-and-goal from the Wolves' 10 forcing a turnover on downs. After an incomplete pass Lincoln stopped two runs short of the goal line then swarmed the Hornet quarterback 21 yards behind the line of scrimmage when snap went over his head.

The first half ended with a wild sequence. Lincoln attempted a hook-and-ladder play with Moore completing a pass, but after three pitches Hackett tackled the ball carrier for a 1-yard loss.

Onside Kick Factor

Hackett benefited from favorable bounces successfully recovering onside kicks twice in the first quarter and after Peyton Hester scored on a 15-yard pass to start the third. The Hornets capitalized on those extra possessions with Nate Gordon scoring on a 1-yard run to open up a 46-20 lead at the 7:47 mark of the third.

"That's one thing we've gotten a lot better at this year. We've got a lot of guys who can kick and our onside kick has been tremendous. I think every game but one we've had at least on onside kick [recovery]," Meador said.

Lincoln turned the ball over on downs on its next possession but got the ball back with Kellar Price picking off a Hornet pass. His short return set up Moore and the Wolves' offense with first-and-1o from their own 47. Moore converted third-and-four with a 6-yard pass to Jace Birkes, who capped the drive by reeling in a 29-yard touchdown pass from Moore.

The teams traded scores before the third quarter ended. Gordon ran 10 yards for a Hornet score and Ethan Slavens ran in a 2-point conversion.

Lincoln drove 49 yards for a touchdown with Moore finding Rafael Regaldo for a first down on third-and-six, and hitting Kellar Price for 20 yards on fourth-and-15. Calvin scored on a 3-yard carry to punch the ball in. Vang kicked the P.A.T. and the Wolves trailed 54-34 going into the fourth.

Playoff Prediction

The Hornets reached the 60-point plateau with Peyton Hester scoring his fourth touchdown of the game on a 9-yard pass in the fourth quarter.

One more time Lincoln's offense buckled their chin straps and took the field and respond they did. Moore started a drive with a 30-yard completion to Garner. Nick Martinez ran for 4 yards on third-and-two to bring up first-and-goal from the Hornets' seven. After two incomplete passes Moore connected with Kellar Price for a touchdown on fourth down. The Wolves went for two but a pass attempt failed and Hackett maintained a 60-40 lead at the 9:10 mark.

Hackett's last touchdown featured Hayden Medlock catching a 34-yard pass from Ethan Slavens. Ketchum's reception added two points pushing Hackett's total to 68 points, the most ever by an opponent at Wolfpack Stadium.

Lincoln electrified its hometown fans by scoring 10 seconds later. Garner ran 65 yards to the end zone after making a catch. Vang's kick made the score 68-47. Hackett recovered an onside kick and ran out the clock.

Mendoza was so confident in his team despite the Wolves' defense giving up 68 points and beginning conference play 0-1 that he predicted in his post game interview that Lincoln would do the unprecedented -- qualify for the state playoffs for consecutive seasons, something which had never been accomplished in school history.

"Hats off to Hackett, we had no answer for them and we just regroup and keep working hard and know and have faith that it's going to get better because I know it is. I know it is. We're going to be alright. I think we're a playoff team and I'll go on the record saying that. We just got to continue to battle and even if we somehow fall short, well, we feel short. Shoot for the stars," Mendoza said.

Mendoza's prediction turned out to be prophetic. The Wolves entered October 0-4 but won three of their final six games to become the first team in school history with a repeat trip to the playoffs after qualifying the previous season. None of Lincoln's playoff teams, 1995, 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2018, succeeded in going back to postseason the next season. Mendoza became the third coach in school history to guide two different teams into the playoffs, 2020 and 2021. The other two are Brad Harris, 2011 and 2013, and Don Harrison, 2015 and 2018.

Mendoza is also the first Lincoln coach to achieve the feat in back-to-back seasons.

Lincoln Milestones

The combined 115 points against Hackett on Sept. 24, 2021 ranks as the highest scoring game in Lincoln football history surpassing a rivalry 59-48 win over Prairie Grove on Nov. 2, 2018 in which the teams combined for 107 points with Don Harrison as Lincoln head coach and Caleb Loyd playing quarterback. The third highest combined scoring game (94 points) occurred in a 55-39 loss to Marshall on Oct. 15, 2010, with Harris as head coach and Cheyenne Vaughn at quarterback.

Seven times the Wolves and an opponent have combined to reach at least 80 points. Mendoza has coached in two of those with the other No. 4 on the list during a 49-33 loss to Charleston on Oct. 23, 2020, with Levi Wright at quarterback.

Hackett 68, Lincoln 47

Hackett^--^20^14^20^14^--^68

Lincoln^--^6^14^14^13^--^47

First Quarter

Lincoln -- Kyler Calvin 4-yard run (run failed), 10:22.

Hackett -- Dawsyn Clay 31-yard pass from Ethan Slavens (run failed), 7:39.

Hackett -- Danny Robinson 4-yard run (run failed), 2:38.

Hackett -- Cole Ketchum 24-yard pass from Ethan Slavens (Ethan Slavens run), 2:07.

Second Quarter

Lincoln -- Drew Moore 1-yard run (T. Vang kick), 11:58.

Hackett -- Peyton Hester 9-yard pass from Ethan Slavens (pass failed), 6:49.

Hackett -- Peyton Hester 1-yard run (Cole Ketchum pass from Ethan Slavens), 3:45.

Lincoln -- Kyler Calvin 71-yard pass from Drew Moore (T. Vang kick), 2:30.

Third Quarter

Hackett -- Peyton Hester 15-yard pass from Ethan Slavens (pass failed), 10:54.

Hackett -- Nate Gordon 1-yard run (pass failed), 7:47.

Lincoln -- Jace Birkes 29-yard pass from Drew Moore (T. Vang kick), 5:49.

Hackett -- Nate Gordon 10-yard run (Slavens run), 4:07.

Lincoln -- Kyler Calvin 3-yard run (T. Vang kick), 0:13.

Fourth Quarter

Hackett -- Peyton Hester 9-yard pass from Ethan Slavens (pass failed), 10:50.

Lincoln -- Kellar Price 7-yard pass from Drew Moore (pass failed), 9:10.

Hackett -- Hayden Medlock 34-yard pass from Ethan Slavens (Ketchum pass from Ethan Slavens), 4:46.

Lincoln -- A.J. Garner 65-yard pass from Drew Moore (T. Vang kick), 4:36.

TEAM STATISTICS

Lincoln^Hackett

Total plays^70^100

First downs^23^37

Total offense^413^598

Rushes-yards^20-13^46-140

Passing yards^400^522

Rush average^0.7^3.0

Comp-Att-Yds^TD^Int^26-43-400-4-1^28-36-522-6-1

Punts-Avg.^1-53.0^0-0.0

Penalties-Yds^12-60^8-53

Turnovers^2^2

Fumbles lost^1^1

Third-down conversion^6-13^14-18

Fourth-down conversion^2-3^3-4

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Lincoln, Nick Martinez 9-13, Kyler Calvin 7-8, Rafael Regaldo 1-2, Layne Sellers 2-(-2), Drew Moore 2-(-8). Totals 20-13. Hackett, Nate Gordon 21-68, Cogan Hester 14-51, Danny Robinson 3-54, Peyton Hester 1-2, Ethan Slavens 7-(-35). Totals 46-140.

PASSING -- Lincoln, Drew Moore 26-43-400-4-1. Hackett, Ethan Slavens 28-36-522-6-1.

RECEIVING -- Lincoln, Kellar Price 7-64, Kyler Calvin 5-97, Rafael Regaldo 5-47, A.J. Garner 4-133, Jace Birkes 2-35, Lincoln Morphis 1-4. Totals 25-390. Hackett, Peyton Hester 12-121, Cole Ketchum 5-149, Kamron Elkins 5-126, Dawsyn Clay 4-42, Hayden Medlock 2-84. Totals 28-522.

Reed Mendoza



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln sophomore quarterback Drew Moore completed 26-of-43 passes for 400 yards and 4 touchdowns with one interception during the Wolves' conference opener against Hackett on Sept. 24, 2021, at Wolfpack Stadium. Lincoln lost the game 68-47 yet the offensive outburst changed their season and they qualified for the playoffs overcoming an 0-4 start,



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln sophomore quarterback Drew Moore (right) takes a snap in the shotgun with seniors Rafaela Renaldo coming in motion and Kyler Calvin also aligned in the backfield. The Wolves' offense experienced a breakout game to begin conference play that empowered them to become a playoff team despite an 0-4 start.

