WCEL Obituaries for Jan. 26, 2022

Flag: Gardisser, Myers

Photo: Prater

Robert Dale Gardisser

Robert Dale "Goober" Gardisser of Lonoke, Ark., passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock, Ark. Goober struggled with cancer, chemo, surgeries, covid and pneumonia, and finally lost the battle.

Bob was born April 18, 1953, in Fayetteville, Ark. He grew up on a dairy farm with his five siblings in the Weddington community of northwest Arkansas and graduated from Prairie Grove High School. He joined the Navy and was a Seabee. Upon his return home, he began driving a milk tanker, picking up milk from local farms and transferring to dairies and cheese plants. This experience then led into a long career as a long-haul truck driver.

He was preceded in death by his father, Oliver Leon Gardisser, of Siloam Springs, Ark., in 1982.

He is survived by his mother, Martha Nell (Curtis) Gardisser of Bentonville, Ark.; his wife, Erlinda Gardisser; stepdaughters, Christine and Maylin Divinagracia, of their home in Lonoke, Ark.; one daughter, April Gardisser Phillips and husband, Ryan, of Tontitown, Ark.; one son, Matthew Gardisser and wife Marisha, of Tontitown, Ark.; one granddaughter and three grandsons.

He is also survived by his five siblings, Ronnie Gardisser and wife, Debbie, of West Siloam Springs, Ark., Dennis Gardisser and wife, Beverly, of Lonoke, Ark., Sandy Daugherty and husband, Jimmy, of Prairie Grove, Ark., Berniece Barnes of Prairie Grove, Ark. and Brenda Jarman and husband, Lynn, of Rogers, Ark., along with 10 nephews, two nieces and a host of great-and great-great-nieces and nephews.

A memorial/celebration of life service will be held 1 p.m., Jan. 29, 2022, at Boyd Funeral Home in Lonoke, Ark.

James Elmer Myers

James Elmer Myers, age 95, a resident of Springdale, Arkansas, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022, in Springdale, Arkansas. He was born December 3, 1926, at home in Lincoln, Arkansas, the son of Nathaniel James (Jimmy) and Nancy (Sallee) Myers.

James attended and graduated from Lincoln School in 1945 and enlisted in the U.S. Army. He did his basic training in Texas and was later stationed in Ft. Leavenworth, Kansas, working in the records department of the prison. He was aboard a ship to go overseas and got word that the war had ended. Before James and Wilma were married, he worked at the Fayetteville Gas Company and worked for Jones Truck Lines until he retired in the late 1980s. After retirement, James worked as a maintenance man for Rose Nursing Homes in Fayetteville, Springdale and Joplin. He was talented in many fields including being a photographer, fisherman and refrigeration guru. He served the Lord in many different areas including the prison ministry, the Gideons and Sunday School teacher. He loved to sing, play instruments including the guitar, mandolin and harmonica. James was a devoted husband for 71 years, loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend. He was devoted to his Savior for 72 years, serving as Deacon of Mount Pleasant Holiness Church for over 60 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Dennis Elgin Myers; three brothers, Luther Myers and his wife Jean, Elmer Myers and his wife Dolly, and Samuel Alvin Myers; two sisters, Pearl Bradley, and Nellie Pitts and her husband Noah; one brother-in-law, Luther Roy.

Survivors include his wife of 71 years, Wilma Green Myers; one daughter, Carolyn Latta and her husband David; one son, Keith Myers and his wife Dawn Cluck Myers; one sister, Marie Roy; grandchildren, Alicia Wofford and her husband Vince, Larissa Latta, John Latta, Seth Latta and his wife Kaytlynn Waskom Latta, Mark Latta and his wife Lauren Crawford Latta, Joshua Myers and his wife Angelina and Elizabeth Myers; and nine great grandchildren.

Funeral service was held January 20, 2022, at Mt. Pleasant Holiness Church in Morrow, Arkansas. Burial was in the Beaty Cemetery.

Harley Monroe Prater, Sr.

Harley Monroe Prater, Sr., age 87, a lifetime resident of Strickler, Arkansas, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022, at Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was born June 2, 1934, in Strickler, Arkansas, the son of Thomas Jefferson and Deedie (Moore) Prater.

Harley was a 32nd degree mason. He was a founding/charter member of the Strickler Volunteer Fire Department. Being a lifetime resident, he was able to provide direction for emergency services into remote areas, with a great desire to serve his friends and neighbors in their times of need.

Traveling 46 of these United States and into parts of Canada on his Honda Goldwing with Verneal always by his side, was one of the great joys of his life. Music has provided all who knew Harley with so much happiness from singing at church from his shaped note hymnals to invited events and around the home with family joining in to sing Christmas songs or hymns.

Harley retired from Willis Shaw Express as maintenance supervisor after 27 years of service. After his retirement, woodworking became a passion and gifting his work to family and friends brought him great satisfaction.

Harley was a man loved by his family for his kindness, his generosity and his love of laughter and a good tease or joke. He was devoted and loyal. A man who most assuredly will be missed by family, friends, neighbors and the community.

He was preceded in death by his parents, seven brothers and four sisters.

Survivors include his wife, Verneal Prater of the home; five children, Harley Prater Jr. "Butch" and his wife Yevon, Mike Prater and his wife Janell, Diane Prater Jones and her husband Danny, Edward Addison and his wife Karen, and Raymond Addison and his wife Debbie; eleven grandchildren, Natalie Prater Batchelor, Titus Prater, Clay Prater, Cody Prater, Tanner Jones, Crystal Jones Couch, Scott Addison, Brian Addison, Steven Addison, Katherine Addison Rohrbach, Kayla Addison Rodriguez; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held January 21, 2022, at New Sulphur Freewill Baptist Church in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. Burial was in the Zinnamon Cemetery in Strickler, Arkansas.

Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation (parkinsons.org) or the Shriner's Hospital.

