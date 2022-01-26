What's Happening

LINCOLN

Sweetheart Dance

9 Hearts Ranch of Lincoln is hosting a Sweetheart Dinner and Dance, starting at 6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 12, at the community building on Lincoln Square. Cost is $30/single or $60/couple and includes refreshments, dinner at 7 p.m. and dancing from 8 p.m. to midnight with a variety of music provided by a disc jockey. Dress is semi-formal and those 18 and older are invited to attend. An RSVP is required. Tickets may be purchased at the 9 Hearts Ranch store on Lincoln Square. The deadline is Feb. 5.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Veterans Meeting

American Legion 146 holds its monthly meeting the first Tuesday of the month. The next one will be 6 p.m., Feb. 1 at the Legion building, 120 S. Neal St. All veterans are invited to the regular meeting.

All U Can Eat Breakfast

American Legion 146 will host its monthly breakfast from 7-11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Legion building, 120 S. Neal St. in Prairie Grove. Breakfast will be biscuits and gravy, bacon, sausage, eggs, pancakes, coffee, milk, chocolate milk and orange jice. Cost is $7 adult, $3 kids 6 and under. All proceeds go to the legion to help local Cub Scouts and local veterans and for college scholarships.

Bingo Night

Bingo will be held Thursday, Feb. 3 at the Prairie Grove American Legion building, 120 S. Neal St., in Prairie Grove. The early session is 4:45-6 p.m.; evening session is 6:30-8:30 p.m. Food and drink concessions will be available.