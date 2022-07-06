College News

Southern New Hampshire University

Richard Ramos of Farmington was named to the Winter 2022 President's List. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade point average of 3.7 and above are named to the President's List.

Arkansas Tech University

The following area students were named to the Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester.

From Farmington: Meghan Alyssa Finn (4.0), Emily Grace Johnson, Brandon Joseph Monroe (4.0), Lark Erin Sybrant.

From Lincoln: Karyssa Sue Butler, Averi Claire Massey (4.0), Brendon Kade Mitchell (4.0), Cody Michael Webb.

From Prairie Grove: Kaylee Grace Elder (4.0), Beau Maxwell Foster (4.0), Megan Danielle Haley, Virginia Joan Riggles, Elly L. Stone (4.0), Sarah James Stone, Abbi Wilma Wilhite (4.0).

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Joseph Jonathan Broadway, a Farmington graduate, was among 3,523 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during commencement exercises May 13 and 14. Broadway earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with high distinction from the College of Engineering.

Ouachita Baptist University

Ouachita Baptist University students were honored for scholastic achievement May 5, in Jones Performing Arts Center during an academic awards ceremony sponsored by Ouachita's Student Senate. Georgia Richards, a freshman communications and media/strategic media major from Farmington, received the Mrs. J.R. Grant Endowed Award for freshman women.

Southern Arkansas University

Paul Cole, a senior agricultural business major from Prairie Grove was named to the Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester. Students named to the list earned a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester.

The following area students graduated from SAU, a two-year public college, during its May 7 commencement ceremonies: Vanessa Goodwin of Prairie Grove earned a Certificate of Proficiency in criminal justice; Jadyn Whitley of Prairie Grove earned a Certificate of Proficiency in criminal justice; Johnathan Wilton of Lincoln earned an Associate Degree in fire and emergency response.

Lee University

Alisha Willett of Cane Hill was named to the Dean's List for the spring semester at Lee University in Cleveland, Tenn.

Harding University

Gracie Foster of Prairie Grove was named to the Dean's List for spring 2022 semester.

University of Central Arkansas

Caleb Ashley of Prairie Grove has been selected for the Schedler Honors College at UCA.

The following area students were named to the spring 2022 Dean's List at UCA: Amanda Alexander, Ava DeVault, Collin Hummel, Arie Pruett, all of Farmington; Rebekah Bostian, Ian Howerton, Avery Roton, Shelley Wieburg, all of Prairie Grove.

The following area students were named to the spring 2022 President's List at UCA: Mckenzi Bogan, Andrew Sturgeon, of Farmington; Jayden Carter, Allison Hellard, Vivian Norris, Mckinsey Parnell, all of Prairie Grove.

Ouachita Baptist University

The following area students were named to the President's List for the spring 2022 semester: Georgia Richards of Farmington; Elizabeth Hall of Prairie Grove.

Allee Lipford of Farmington was named to the Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester.