Council Approves $1.5 Million Bid To Replace Water Lines

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The city council on June 20 approved two measures related to its plan to replace older water lines on the south side of town.

It approved a low bid of almost $1.5 million from Privcon Developments, Inc., of Jacksonville, to replace the older lines and also authorized the city to enter into a contract with Burns & McDonald Engineering Co., Inc., for construction administration and observation for the project. The city will pay Burns & McDonald an hourly rate, not to exceed $125 per hour.

For this bid package, the city is replacing 4,695 linear feet of water lines, some dating back to the 1930s, according to Chuck Wiley, public works director. The lines being replaced are on South Mock, South Neal and South Pittman streets off Buchanan Street.

The city is using proceeds from bonds issued in 2021 to pay for the project.

In other action, the council approved a resolution to enter into a costshare agreement with Riggins Commercial Construction and Development, Inc., to upgrade a sewer line running through Hudson Heights Subdivision. The resolution notes that the city eventually would have to upgrade the sewer line and Riggins also desired for the line to be upgraded.

According to the agreement, the city will be responsible for the design of the improvements and Riggins is responsible for constructing the improvements to comform with the plans.

The city agrees to pay Riggins $193,263.86 to assist with the cost of the upgraded sewer line. The upgrade will provide service to the subdivision but also will provide capacity for future developments, according to the agreement.

Hudson Heights Subdivision is located on 39 acres primarily off Ditmars Road. The preliminary plat for the subdivision showed it will have 86 lots for single-family houses.

The council reduced the default speed limit for streets that do not have an official sign from 30 mph to 25 mph, with the change to take effect Aug. 20.

Larry Oelrich, administrative assistant, said the lower speed limit mainly will affect the older part of town where streets are more narrow, about 18 feet wide. He said the city will install a 25 mph speed limit sign when people first drive into this area to help inform drivers about the new default speed limit.

However, with the grid of streets in the older part of town, Oelrich said, the city just cannot have a speed limit sign every block.

Oelrich said the city of Fayetteville lowered its speed limit to 20 mph in some parts of town and when he mentioned this to city council members, they were interested in reducing the limit in Prairie Grove.

With narrow streets and children playing in the area, a lower speed limit will be safer, he said.

In other news, the council approved a resolution to commit to at least three years participation in the Main Street Arkansas/Arkansas Downtown Network for an annual fee of $2,500 and an ordinance to rezone 2289 E. Heritage Parkway, owned by Ricky Owens, from A-1, agriculture, to B-2, business.