Distance Runner Thrives On Natural High

FARMINGTON -- History repeats itself with a few twists.

In the midst of a boisterous, jubilant locker room on the campus of the University of Montana at Missoula as the Lodge Grass Indians celebrated winning the 1988 Montana Class B state championship in boys basketball, one of their senior starting guards, Emmett Old Bull, declared, "It feels pretty good, awesome, natural high for me, man."

Thirty-four years later that same thought might be running through the mind of another state champion, Farmington 2022 graduate Mason Gansz, who won the Class 4A State track and field meet 800 meter run at Harrison on May 3, as he heads north to Colorado Christian University with the words of the late John Denver fueling his steps.

"But the Colorado Rocky Mountain high

I've seen it rainin' fire in the sky

The shadow from the starlight is softer than a lullaby

Rocky Mountain high (Colorado)

Rocky Mountain high (high in Colorado)"

"It's the scenery, it's such a beautiful place. I like the mountains, the trees and the wildlife. I love that song," Gansz said.

He sought a top tier Division II running program and discovered Colorado Christian, which finished 10th in the nation in cross country last fall, in his search.

Colorado Christian posts 1 Corinthians 9:24-25 (NIV), on its athletic webpage.

"Do you not know that in a race all the runners run, but only one gets the prize? Run in such a way as to get the prize. Everyone who competes in the games goes into strict training. They do it to get a crown that will not last, but we do it to get a crown that will last forever."

The webpage also states, "At CCU, we play to win. But every time we compete, we play to honor Jesus Christ -- our audience of One. As an NCAA Division II university, our hope for our athletes is for "Every athlete to be provided the opportunity to know God and to make Him known, while having a great experience competing as a Division II athlete." Our mission is to empower athletes to grow spiritually, mentally, emotionally, and athletically through relational mentoring, discipleship, academic support, and athletic excellence."

Colorado Christian athletics was awarded the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Sportsmanship Cup most recently from 2017 through 2019 and has won the cup eight times since the award was introduced in 2006. The award is voted on by the student athletes and coaches within the conference, with rivals on the field, court, and track choosing Colorado Christian as the most sportsmanlike program in the conference multiple times.

Gansz reached out to Colorado Christian men's head cross country coach Jon Poag, and because of his academic standing Gansz received a stipend that allowed him to visit the campus in February.

He liked the campus, loved the coaches, met the team and deems the atmosphere favorable.

"It seemed like a good fitting for me," Gansz said.

Gansz won three state track and field championship during his senior year at Farmington including two at the state indoor meet, 800 meter run and 1600 meter run, in February.

Not bad for a youngster, who got off to a rough start finding himself finishing near the back in almost every race as a seventh grader. Slowly he improved and in 2021 felt he arrived as a competitor.

"I presented myself getting eighth place at state in the 800 meter last year," he said.

He finds running in general as a sport conducive to spirituality. The team conducted pre-race prayers in cross country and Gansz offered his own individual prayers.

"Personally, before every race I pray that I can do something that I can be proud of and everyone will perform up to the best of their abilities," Gansz said.

Winning the 800 meter at Harrison on May 3 in the Class 4A State finals fulfilled his dream.

"It's beyond all my expectations I had in this sport," Gansz said. "I'm happy to see all the work paid off, me doing what my dream had been to become a state champion."