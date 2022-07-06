Farmington Public Library Calendar

For the month of July, Farmington Public Library will have these activities:

• Maker Monday: an open studio from 3-5 p.m. Mondays. Bring an arts and craft project or try something new at the library. Craft supplies will be provided at the library. All ages welcome.

• Teen Writer's Guild, 4-6 p.m., Tuesdays.

• Tabletop Gaming Club, 3-5 p.m., Fridays. The library has chess sets and a selection of board games. Stop by to join in and play a group game or a two-player game with a friend.

• For July, the summer story time will be held 3 p.m. Thursdays (except July 7).

• Movie Time. The following movies will be shown at the library in July. "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" will be 4 p.m., Thursday, July 14, and this is a recently released book to screen title. The family movie, "The Bad Guys," will be shown at 4 p.m., Thursday, July 28, with popcorn provided.