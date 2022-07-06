Good Numbers For Tiger Track And Field

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Five Prairie Grove athletes finished in the top 15 during the Class 4A State track and field meet held May 3 at Harrison.

"The kids who made state this year, I was really proud of them," said John Elder, who resigned from all his coaching positions after the season. "We were hoping to qualify a couple more for state. We just had some really tough competition this year. Trinity Dobbs was back in the high jump for the girls and Ethan Miller made the finals in the 100 meter."

Landon Semrad and Colin Faulk, both of whom graduated since the event, turned in noteworthy performances. Semrad reached a distance of 41-10 in the triple jump to place third overall while Faulk ran the 100 meter dash in 11.77 to place 15th.

"Landon, he's definitely got the abilities and the [physical] tools. He did great all year. He did great at district and was third at state. I was pleased with that."

Elder noted strong team showings from Harrison, Farmington, Pea Ridge and Gravette.

"We were just a little off that day. We didn't do as well as last year but I thought the competition was way better than the year before. Our conference showed up really well," Elder said. "Our conference was the best year in the state."

Miller placed seventh in the 100 meter dash dropping a notch from sixth (11.41) in the preliminaries to 11.56 in the finals. Sophomore Cole Edmiston, son of head boys basketball coach Steve Edmiston, placed 12th in the triple jump by clearing 38-10.20.

Dobbs, another member of the Class of 2022, placed 13th for the girls in high jump by clearing 4-08.

"Trinity, she did do well in district. Everything she ran in she placed at district," Elder said.

Dobbs is her own biggest critic when she doesn't perform up to the level she expects of herself.

"She wants to win and she's definitely got that drive," Elder said.

Elder's desire to be on hand to watch his youngest daughter, Kenleigh, compete in volleyball factored into his decision to resign from coaching. Football commitments prevented him from getting to volleyball games on Monday and Thursday nights the last few seasons.

"Volleyball is probably her favorite sport to play," Elder said. "I want to go see all of her volleyball games this year."

TIGERS AT A GLANCE

Class 4A State Track And Field Meet

At Harrison, May 3, 2022

Division^Event^Place^Athlete^Grade^Result^Points

Boys^100 Meter Dash^6^Ethan Miller^11^11.41^1^Preliminaries

Boys^100 Meter Dash^7^Ethan Miller^11^11:56^1^Finals

Boys^100 Meter Dash^15^Colin Faulk^12^11.77^1

Boys^Triple Jump^3^Landon Semrad^12^41-10.00^1

Boys^Triple Jump^12^Cole Edmiston^10^38-10.20^1

Girls^High Jump^13^Trinity Dobbs^12^4-08.00^1

BOYS

District 4A-1 Track And Field Meet

At Harrison, April 26, 2022

Event^Place^Athlete^Grade^Result

100 Meter Dash^2^Ethan Miller^11^11.01

100 Meter Dash^4^Colin Faulk^12^11.10

100 Meter Dash^8^Coner Whetsell^11^11.70

100 Meter Dash^29^Liam Van Der Horn^10^12.90

200 Meter Dash^17^Michael Uher^11^25.20

200 Meter Dash^26^Liam Van Der Horn^10^27.00

200 Meter Dash^27^Farron Watson^10^27.10

200 Meter Dash^29^Isaac Tustin^10^27.90

400 Meter Dash^10^Michael Uher^11^57.70 SB

400 Meter Dash^15^Cole Edmiston^10^59.00

400 Meter Dash^16^Cole Ashley^10^59.30

400 Meter Dash^17^Tate Cox^9^59.50

800 Meter run^12^Remington Skoch^10^2:26.50

800 Meter run^14^Eddie Wade^9^2:29.70

800 Meter run^18^Cole Cash^12^2:32.10

800 Meter run^29^Logan Farmer^11^2:53.10

1600 Meter run^14^Remington Skoc h^10^5:38.50

1600 Meter run^18^Cole Cash^12^5:43.40

3200 Meter run^14^William Lanier^10^12:51.90 SB

110 Meter hurdles^10^Carter Conrad^10^19.40

300 Meter hurdles^11^Carter Conrad^10^48.50

4x200 Meter Relay^7^Team^1:41.70

4x400 Meter Relay^6^Team^3:55.30

4x800 Meter Relay^8^Team^10:18.60

High jump^5^Evan Foster^12^5-10

High jump^7^Farron Watson^10^5-8

High jump^16^Cole Ashley^10^5-2

Long jump^10^Tate Cox^9^18-0.5

Triple jump^1^Landon Semrad^12^42-5.5

Triple jump^3^Cole Edmiston^10^39-7 SB

Triple jump^7^Carter Conrad^10^37-1.25

Discus^11^Matthew Velasco^11^94-6

GIRLS

District 4A-1 Track And Field Meet

At Harrison, April 26, 2022

Event^Place^Athlete^Grade^Result

100 Meter Dash^5^Trinity Dobbs^12^13.01

100 Meter Dash^21^Willa Walters^9^15.00

100 Meter Dash^21^Maddie Cobb^11^15.00

100 Meter Dash^24^Kaelynn Keeland Girls^12^15.50

200 Meter Dash^20^Kaelynn Keeland^12^32.70

400 Meter Dash^9^Jazmyn Preston^11^1:08.60

800 meter run^5^Camryn Cash^10^2:41.30

800 meter run^9^Ava Nall^10^2:53.70

800 meter run^20^Lexie Henry^10^3:13.50

3200 meter run^10^Karen Barraza^10^15:37.30

100 meter hurdles^10^Maddie Renfro^10^20.70

4x100 meter relay^4^Team^54.25

4x200 meter relay^4^Team^2:01.20

4x400 meter relay^5^Team^4:56.10

4x800 meter relay^6^Team^11:51.40

High jump^3^Trinity Dobbs^12^5-0

High jump^7^Kenleigh Elder^11^4-8

Long jump^8^Trinity Dobbs^12^14-6

Triple jump^14^Ella Faulk^11^27-11.75

Discus^17^Kaelynn Keeland^12^53-9

Prairie Grove's Landon Semrad jumped 19-10.00 in the long jump to take first place Thursday, April 7, 2022, during the Blackhawk Relays in Pea Ridge.



