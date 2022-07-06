LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER The city of Farmington, as usual, did not disappoint with its fireworks display to celebrate the Fourth of July. Spectators could be seen all around the area, including on the old high school football field, in parking lots along Main Street and Southwinds Drive and various other nearby places.

Print Headline: July 4 Fireworks

