COURTESY PHOTO Kerra Jones and Jennifer Gage, both Lincoln teachers, and Brandy Kruse, a registered nurse at Washington Regional Medical Center, helped to plan the July 4 community celebration in Lincoln on Sunday. The event was sponsored by Abide and Grace Covenant Churches and was free to the public.

Many Celebrate The Fourth Of July COURTESY PHOTO A fireworks show on Sunday sponsored by Abide Covenant Church and Grace Covenant Church, both of Lincoln, can be seen going on behind Lincoln High School.

COURTESY PHOTO Chris Gueydan of Prairie Grove and his grandson Case Gueydan enjoyed a July 4 celebration on Sunday sponsored by Abide Covenant Church and Grace Covenant, both of Lincoln. Gueydan is a chaplain with the Army National Guard and for the VA Hospital. The event, which was open to the community, was held behind Lincoln High School and included food, activities and fireworks.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington's fireworks show was held Monday night, beginning about 9:30 p.m. and lasting around 30 minutes.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Jim Spillars plays Taps to open a program Monday to celebrate the Fourth of July at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. The wreath in the background was laid in remembrance of all those who have lost their lives serving the country.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER These Civil War reenactors give a 13-gun salute in honor of the 13 original colonies for the United States of America during a celebration of the Fourth of July at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park on Monday.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Mattison Griffin, interpreter with Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park, plays the National Anthem with her violin during a program to celebrate the Fourth of July on Monday afternoon.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Living Faith Church in Fayetteville held its fifth annual fireworks display Sunday night on land owned by the Phillips family along Highway 170 in Prairie Grove. The event, which had live music, food trucks and lots of activities for the family, drew more than 1,000 people.



