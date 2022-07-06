New Program Started For Caregivers

If you or someone you know is caring for a loved one with Alzheimer's or other dementia, you may be interested in a new program launched this week.

The Arkansas Legislative Council recently approved the creation and funding for the Dementia Respite Care Pilot Program.

This program provides $500 respite grants to enable caregivers to take a break from caregiving.

It is estimated that more than 93,000 Arkansans are caring for a loved one with dementia. Full-time caregiving can take an emotional and physical toll on anyone. This program is designed to give those care-takers time to rest or just get out of the house to do routine activities many of us take for granted.

The program is the first of its kind in Arkansas. It was established by the Alzheimer's and Dementia Advisory Council, which was created as a result of Act 391 in the 2021 Regular Session.

In addition to authorizing the Respite Program, the Council has worked to update Arkansas's Alzheimer's and Dementia Disease State Plan.

Under the Respite Program, families can receive two grants during a calendar year (with at least six months between approved dates). To qualify, care recipients must live in Arkansas and have a primary or secondary diagnosis of Alzheimer's or other dementia. Additionally, the diagnosis must state that the patient requires daily assistance.

Respite Program grants come from a $200,000 investment, funded through the Social Services Block Grant.

The Alzheimer's and Dementia Respite Care Pilot Program is administered by the DHS Division of Provider Services and Quality Assurance.

These grants are available now and interested parties can apply starting today.

To learn more about the Alzheimer's and Dementia Respite Care Pilot Program and to apply for assistance, please visit www.ALZark.org/grants, email [email protected], or call 501-224-0021, extension 210.

Cecillea Pond-Mayo, Arkansas House of Representatives, chief information officer.