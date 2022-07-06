OPINION: Two State Senators ‘Caught’ By Probe, Neither Seems ‘Sorry’

Some of the saddest news to come out of Little Rock in quite a while surfaced this past week.

It was, to many, seemingly an act for a "pittance" of money and a not-so-terrible violation of state Senate Ethic Rules.

But friends, it was more than that.

Much more.

The Arkansas Senate Ethics Committee this past week ruled that Sen. Alan Clark, R-Lonsdale, admitted he didn't attend the Senate's Boys State committee meeting June 3rd.

But that is not all.

Clark also knowingly sought reimbursement from public funds by asking another senator to sign in Clark's name on the sign-in sheet for that meeting.

That's another violation of the Upper Chambers ethical standards.

But wait, Mr. and Mrs. Voter, there is more to come in uncovering this mess in the state Senate.

The ethics panel also ruled that another state senator -- Sen. Mark Johnson, R-Ferndale -- signed in the name of another senator on the sign-in sheet at the Senate's Boys State committee meeting June 3 when Johnson knew the senator didn't attend the meeting.

So now we have a senator seeking to be paid for a meeting he did not attend and his buddy, a fellow senator, signing up the absent colleague, so the fraudulent exaction of the taxpayers funds could be an ill-gotten gain.

The Ethics Committee found that Clark and Johnson violated Senate ethics rules.

So, what's the big deal, you may ask?

Clark, who lives more than 50 miles from the state Capitol, is eligible for $215.84 in per diem and mileage for attending legislative meetings but he wasn't reimbursed for the Senate's Boys State Committee meeting June 3, Senate Director/Secretary Ann Cornwell said.

Afterward, Johnson said he signed in Clark for attending the June 3 meeting after he received a text from Clark at the end of the committee meeting that he was feeling ill and he asked Johnson to sign him in.

"That's the first time I have done anything like that," Johnson said to the state's media.

Isn't that what the five-year-old, who ate a piece of cake set aside for supper, says when caught eating the dessert in the afternoon when no one was looking?

Johnson said he made an erroneous assumption that Clark already had attended the Boys State Committee meeting.

Remember, senator, "assume" always means making an "ass out of you and me."

The full 35-member Senate, will meet soon, to hear these rulings and will be asked to strip Clark and Johnson of committee chairman and vice chairman posts and their eligibility for per diem and mileage reimbursement for the rest of this year.

That seems appropriate. I dare estimate that the loss of state taxpayer per diem and mileage will cost both men in the ballpark of $10,000 to $12,000 to what they would ordinarily draw in the remainder of this year.

Clark is chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, vice chairman of the Legislative Council Review Subcommittee, and co-chair of the Legislative Council Occupational Licensing Review Subcommittee.

Johnson is vice chairman of the Joint Energy Committee, the Joint Budget Committee Claims Subcommittee and the Legislative Council Charitable, Penal and Correctional Institutions Subcommittee. He is also a member of the State Senate's Ethics Committee.

Johnson, just like the five-year-old that ate the forbidden piece of cake, kept on talking to the media and the excuses just kept piling up and piling up.

Johnson said the rulings were "over the top" and his actions were a "correctable error" that could have been corrected without the switch taken to his legs by the Ethics Committee. Johnson said he would accept a letter of caution as a sanction from the senate.

Clark, who has remained "mum" on the matter, finally spouted off in a real guilty five-year old fashion, "When it is done, I will have a lot to say," Clark told reporters.

Just like the five-year-old, after the leg switching for eating the cake, would say to his momma, "...that didn't hurt."

But your mom from 50 years ago would quickly counter, "Then why are you crying?"