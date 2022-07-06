MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Junior cowboys, bullfighters, announcer Jeremy Weir, and others tip their hats while a young cowgirl performs the "Star-Spangled Banner" on Saturday at the "Hometown Throw Down" mini bull buckout, a bullring competition for junior cowboys and occasionally cowgirls from ages 19 and under at the Lincoln Riding Club Arena. The next event takes place on July 23.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Patriotic Rodeoby Mark Humphrey | July 6, 2022 at 8:10 a.m.
MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Junior cowboys, bull fighters, announcer Jeremy Weir, and others tip their hats while a young cowgirl performs the "Star Spangled Banner" on Saturday at the "Hometown Throw Down" mini bull buckout, a bullring competition for junior cowboys and occasionally cowgirls from ages 19 and under at the Lincoln Riding Club Arena. The next event takes place on July 23.
Print Headline: Patriotic Rodeo
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT