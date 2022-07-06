MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Junior cowboys, bull fighters, announcer Jeremy Weir, and others tip their hats while a young cowgirl performs the "Star Spangled Banner" on Saturday at the "Hometown Throw Down" mini bull buckout, a bullring competition for junior cowboys and occasionally cowgirls from ages 19 and under at the Lincoln Riding Club Arena. The next event takes place on July 23.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Junior cowboys, bullfighters, announcer Jeremy Weir, and others tip their hats while a young cowgirl performs the "Star-Spangled Banner" on Saturday at the "Hometown Throw Down" mini bull buckout, a bullring competition for junior cowboys and occasionally cowgirls from ages 19 and under at the Lincoln Riding Club Arena. The next event takes place on July 23.

Print Headline: Patriotic Rodeo

