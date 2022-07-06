It's become almost a cliche in faith-based circles, yet Farmington 2022 graduate Mason Gansz can attest to the phrase, "Prayer changes things."

Gansz achieved an unsung personal triumph during the 4A-1 District track and field meet on April 26.

Running the last leg of the boys 4x400, the Cardinals were in fourth place, 25 meters behind the third place team, when Gansz took the baton.

Aware that only the top three teams qualified for state, Gansz didn't want that to be his last race with teammates, junior Blaine Chambers, junior Inertia Mugethi, and classmate Micah Grusing.

"Lord, give me strength to close this gap," Gansz prayed out loud.

He prayed aloud a good portion of the way down the back stretch, overtaking the closest competitor to punch the Cardinals' ticket to state as the third place team.

"I ended up getting the dude at the line by one hundreth of a second," Gansz said.

The Cardinals' time tallied 3:44.10, edging fourth place Gravette, which recorded a time of 3:44.20.

A week after that Gansz stood in the gap, making intercession for Grusing, once he realized the latter had lost a shoe while running in the 3200 meter finals at Harrison during the Class 4A State track and field meet also hosted by Harrison on May 3.

Earlier that day Gansz competed in the 1600 meter, placing fifth with a time of 4:39.13, then won an individual state championship in the 800 meter with a time of 2:02.33. He had just returned from his cool down and talked to his family after the 800 meter. Meanwhile the 3200 meter run got underway while he was walking around.

All of a sudden Gansz heard one of his Farmington teammates say, "Micah's lost a shoe."

Gansz laces his shoes tight and knew Grusing did the same to prevent them from coming off. He wondered, "How in the world did that happen early in the race?"

About 550 meters into the 3200 meter Grusing, running sixth, attempted to pass his friend Grandon Grant, of Pea Ridge, when the mishap occurred.

"The Clarksville kid accidentally spiked my shoe and it just came off," Grusing said.

Determined to finish well, Grusing never lost stride, and most of the spectators didn't know he lost a shoe.

The Farmington team including Gansz knew, however, and were alarmed.

Gansz immediately addressed his concerns in prayer.

"I was praying for him for strength to finish the race because that's hard running with one shoe," Gansz said.

On the track Grusing found himself thinking a lot more than normal, trying to keep up the pace while safeguarding his foot with only a sock for protection.

"I tried to stay on the outside because I didn't want to get stepped on," Grusing said.

Gansz bears a scar on his leg where he tripped and accidentally spiked himself during a cross country race.

"Those spikes hurt. If he got stepped on it would have put him out of the race. Those things are sharp," Gansz said.

Prior to the race Grusing thought he might contend for second or third place based on his personal best, 10:19.81, set April 14 during the Lion Invitational hosted by Gravette.

Grusing literally ran a blistering 10:20.45, completing the final six-and-a-half laps with one shoe, good for seventh place and sufficient to attain All-State status, one spot ahead of teammate, junior Inertia Mugethi, who finished in 10:30.31 to claim the last All-State designation taking eighth place in the 3200 meter.

Grusing's toe developed a big blood blister on the foot without a shoe.

"It's disappointing to have a shoe come off in the last race of your high school career," Gansz said. "It had to have taken time off it because there's a height difference with each stride. It's not comfortable running that way."

Grusing's time at state running with one shoe, 10:20.45, knocked nearly 11 seconds off his time at the 4A-1 District meet in the 3200 meter run of 10:31.20 on the same track April 26.

When the chips are down it helps when there's a friend praying on one's behalf.

