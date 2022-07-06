Preparing For Colorado Altitude

FARMINGTON -- Mason Gansz thrived on extra initiative while winning a state championship in the 800 meters at the Class 4A State meet at Harrison on May 3.

Two weeks earlier he revealed an additional motivation beyond the usual drive to win state while signing a national letter of intent to compete as a walk-on distance runner for Colorado Christian University, a private Christian school at Lakewood, Colo. founded by Clifton Fowler in 1914 as the Denver Bible Institute. The ceremony was held at Cardinal Arena on April 13.

Ganzs and his his training partner and classmate, Micah Grusing, along with junior Inertia Mugethi developed a sort of duo rivalry/camaraderie with the Pea Ridge trio of junior Grandon Grant, sophomore Tian Grant. and sophomore Troy Ferguson in high school.

"They have three really good guys, we have three really good guys and so we go back and forth trying to beat each other and we're friends," Gansz said. "They're just really good, we're just really good friends, we hang out whenever we can. They're 45 minutes away or so something along those lines, but we still try to hang out and stuff. It's been good."

The Blackhawks got the best of the Cardinals during the cross country season and got in their faces during the track season challenging the Farmington boys to try to get them back.

"We're slowly getting there," Gansz said during his signing ceremony, and he did just that at the state meet.

In the state 800 meter finals Gansz outran everybody with a time of 2:02.33, two seconds ahead of Highland senior Preston Wright who finished second in 2:04.92. Ferguson placed fourth for Pea Ridge in 2:08.63 while Owen Reynolds ran sixth for the Blackhawks in 2:09.49.

Gansz also managed to beat the Blackhawks across the finish line in the 1600 meter, a race that was won by Clarksville junior Matthew Dunsworth with a time of 4:32.60. Gansz placed fifth in 4:39.13 edging Grandon Grant (4:39.18) sixth and Ferguson, who was seventh in 4:43.05.

Dunsworth also won the 3200 meter breaking the 10 minute mark with a pace of 9:58.40. Grandon Grant (10:06.00) and Tian Grant (10:12.07) placed second and third while Grusing placed seventh with a time of 10:20.45 running with one shoe for six-and-a-half laps and Mugethi placed eighth in 10:30.31.

Once the signing day arrived and he sealed the deal, Gansz took in the significance of his accomplishment while looking at the future.

"I was excited after all of these years of training to be able to take it to the next level to really see how I can be the best athlete I can be and see what I can do with this sport," Gansz said.

Gansz plans to major in Kinesiology and Exercise Science at Colorado Christian.

People he appreciates helping him attain a spot on a college roster as a walk-on include his parents and coaches, while drawing inspiration from Grusing, who helped him stick to a training regimen on days he didn't feel like it.

"I wouldn't be able to do it without them, even my friends like Micah, he's been my training partner. Since we started we've been doing every workout together so it's been good to have him here as well signing today," Gansz said.

Grusing, who signed with Northwest Arkansas Community College, of Bentonville, also noted the mutual benefit of training with a partner. The pair kept each other accountable.

"On the weekends and in the winter, definitely it's hard to train when you just don't want to do anything, but on long runs when you've got a person like him there you can just talk and it's a lot more enjoyable," Grusing said.

Exposing himself to cold weather running alongside Grusing created a mindset Gansz can draw from while adjusting to the cold weather of Colorado. He'll be running at a much higher altitude, but without the humidity.

"The heat and humidity we have is called poor man's altitude so that's what I'm doing is training every day to get ready. The weather here is harder to deal with than the [Colorado] altitude," Gansz said.