Restaurant Inspections

WESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY

June 13

Jim's Razorback Pizza

128 S. Southwinds, No. 13, Farmington Critical violations: None. Noncritical violations: The kitchen handwashing sink would not provide enough water.

June 14

Mel's Diner

109 W. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove Critical violations: None. Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Facility has a disclosure on the menu but no asterisk on the menu.

Royal Donuts

113 N. Pittman St., Prairie Grove Critical violations: Facility was out of dish sanitizer. Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Several floor tiles lack replacement (noted in previous inspections). Facility had a pipe bust during the freeze and numerous tiles are now missing or peeling up due to water damage.

SPECIAL TO NWA DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE