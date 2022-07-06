Strategic Race Command





FARMINGTON -- Laying out a strategy beforehand and executing it during the race carried Farmington 2022 graduate Mason Gansz to the Class 4A State championship in the 800 meters.

"The 800 is all about strategy. It's the most strategic race out there. It's not quite a sprint although I feel like I'm sprinting sometimes at the pace I'm going. If you're not prepared mentally for it, you're done. You've got to time everything and get into position to win," Gansz said.

Nervous Favorite

Gansz entered the race as the favorite with a personal best two seconds faster than the next best qualifying time held by Highland senior Preston Wright. While that gave Gansz confidence he knew better than to under-estimate the field.

"Preston finished second in the mile [1600 meter] and I knew he was going to be good competition," Gansz said.

Gansz experienced pre-race jitters when he came out to the track. He exchanged high fives and well wishes with his good friend, Troy Ferguson, of Pea Ridge as they hyped each other up to counteract those jitters.

"I was losing my mind nervous," Gansz said.

His starting position on the far outside lane could be either favorable or put him at a disadvantage if he didn't clear the pack early.

"I wanted to get out really hard and strong because if you don't do that you can get boxed in. I didn't want to get boxed in. That was my plan from the start," Gansz said.

Fast Opening

He mapped out his race strategy in his mind days before the race envisioning where he should be at critical junctures realizing the importance of jumping out front in the first 100 meters.

"I think I had the fastest opening 100 meters," Gansz said.

This became a key factor in winning the race with all the runners trying to move to the inside lane as soon as possible to avoid running any further distance than necessary.

"I just had to get out fast so people didn't cut me off, which had happened before so it's just experience I guess," Gansz said.

The runners were split between two different groups in the first 100 meters, but that gap quickly vanished as they merged at the break line.

Gauging The Pace

For the next 250 meters Gansz kept looking to his left, keeping an eye on the pack, gauging the race to determine whether he was in a mad dash to the finish or whether a slower opening might set the pace.

Gansz refused to allow fear to alter his pre-determined strategy.

"In championship settings a lot of people don't want to go out and lead the race because that's riskier," Gansz said. "I was confident either way it played because I knew that I had the fastest time coming in."

If the pace stayed brisk Gansz knew he possessed the speed in his legs to win or if the race slowed then came down to a sprint to the finish he believed he could win that way.

"I'm always confident in my kick in the last 200 meters and as it turned out it was a slower race," Gansz said.

He ran the first 400 meters in 64 seconds, a time he thought fairly slow for what he felt as he settled into fourth place. Wright, his main competition, remained close.

Finding His Stride

Gansz made his move and took the lead, but Wright passed him on the inside at the 500 meter mark.

Faced with a choice, Gansz knew he could either let Wright go anticipating a slowdown in the latter stages of the race or stay on Wright's heels.

"Since he passed me with 300 meters to go, obviously he wanted to win, and I wanted to win,"Gansz said. "Preston was sprinting really fast at that point."

The key to Gansz' ultimate victory lay in finding a temporary happy medium.

"If I let him go [completely] and I didn't match the move he made, I would have ended up losing the race because he would have put too much distance on me," Gansz said.

Gansz focused on maintaining his mindset of getting in position to win the race.

"At 550 meters I thought we were going a little too fast," Gansz said, and he backed off slightly. "It was an impossible pace for us to keep up."

Around 200 meters to go Wright slowed down as Gansz anticipated and he began his kick to overtake the front runner.

Slingshot Effect

At 175 meters Gansz postured himself aiming to be directly behind Wright. At 150 meters he got onto Wright's shoulder careful not to run side-by-side.

"If I got beside him, it would have sent him to the finish line. I had to get in front of him," Gansz said.

He accomplished that at the turn using the last part of the turn to get in front of Wright leveraging momentum from a slingshot effect to bring it home.

"The last 100 meters felt like forever," Gansz said.

An overwhelming sense of joy arose within his training partner and teammate on the Cardinal track and field squad, Micah Grusing, when Gansz bolted into the lead late in the race.

"With maybe 200 meters to go he kicked past the guy in first. His kick is insane. I was jumping up maybe three feet in the air because I knew he had it," Grusing said. "It was crazy because in both of our careers we'd been hoping one of us would win something at state."

Gansz finished two seconds ahead of Wright, the second runner to cross the finish line with a time of 2:04.92. Ferguson placed fourth for Pea Ridge in 2:08.63.

"I was just amazed, just kind of in awe. At first I did not expect to be a state champion, but if you include my indoor titles [in the 800 meter and 1600 meter] I'm a three time state champion," Gansz said.

CLASS 4A STATE TRACK AND FIELD MEET

800 Meter Finals At Harrison, May 3

Place^Runner^School^Grade^Time

1.^Mason Gansz^Farmington^12^2:02.33

2.^Preston Wright^Highland^12^2:04.92

3.^Carlos Aguilar^De Queen^11^2:08.17

4.^Troy Ferguson^Pea Ridge^10^2:08.63

5.^Hayden Quintero^Gravette^12^2:08.94

6.^Owen Reynolds^Pea Ridge^11^2:09.49

7.^Daniel Sanderson^Clarksville^12^2:10.05

8.^Hayden Oholendt^Valley View^12^2:10.71

9.^Juan Balderas^De Queen^12^2:11.35

10.^Lance Scott^Ozark^12^2:11.65

*Corey Hueitt holds school record of 1:58.97



