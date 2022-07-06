Students Elected To Offices At Boys State 2022

The following local students represented their high schools at the Arkansas Boys State 2022, held at the University of Central Arkansas: Kolby Faircloth and Jakkson Grisham of Lincoln; Landyn Faught, Luke Flanagan, Wyatt Fournier, Landon Gadberry and Scout Morrison, all of Farmington; and Weston Lowe of Prairie Grove.

The follow area students were elected to these positions at Boys State:

-- Luke Flanagan of Farmington High was elected a state representative.

-- Kolby Faircloth from Lincoln High School was elected as justice of the peace for Hutchinson County.

-- Scout Morrison of Farmington High School was elected as sheriff for Womack County.

-- Weston Lowe of Prairie Grove High School was elected to the city council for Partee City.

-- Wyatt Fournier of Farmington High School was elected to the city council for Schrader City.

-- Landon Gadberry of Farmington High School was elected to city council for Fisher City.

Arkansas Boys State is an immersive program in civics education designed for high school juniors. Since 1940, the week-long summer program has transformed the next generation of leaders throughout the state and beyond. These men have become state, national and international leaders, including Pres. Bill Clinton, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, former White House Chiefs of Staff Mack McLarty and Jack Watson Jr., Sen. Tom Cotton, Sen. John Boozman and Arkansas Chief Justice John Dan Kemp.

During their week at Arkansas Boys State, delegates are assigned a political party, city and county. Throughout the week, delegates, from the ground up, administer this mock government as if it were real: they run for office, draft and pass legislation, solve municipal challenges and engage constituents. By the week's end, the delegates have experienced civic responsibility and engagement firsthand while making lifelong memories and friends - all with our guiding principle that "Democracy Depends on Me."

Learn more at arboysstate.org.