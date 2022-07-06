WCEL Obituaries for July 6, 2022

Photo: Brent

Ben Brent, Sr.

Ben Brent Sr., age 81, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at his home. He was born July 4, 1940, in Bradford, Arkansas, the son of Frank and Alma (Clark) Brent.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Virginia Brent; and one son, Randall Dixon.

Survivors include two sons, Ben Brent Jr. and his wife Becky of Newcastle, Oklahoma, and Richard Dixon of Prairie Grove, Arkansas; one daughter, Robyn Bell of Goodyear, Arizona; five brothers, Ray Brent of Hope, Arkansas, Clarence Brent, Paul Brent and Harvey Brent all of Lewisville, Arkansas, and Marion Brent of Russellville, Arkansas; two sisters, Ruth McCown of Ft. Worth, Texas, and Brenda Maddox of El Dorado, Arkansas; two grandchildren, Jessica Bell and Devan Shelby-Brooks; one great grandchild, Cristian Camargo; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

Burial was in the Rutherford Cemetery in Prairie Grove.

Sarah McColl Haviland

Sarah McColl Haviland, age 79, of Springdale, Ark., died on June 25, 2022, at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale. She was born on February 1, 1943, in Glasgow, Scotland, to Hamilton Izett and Jean Anderson Ewing Izett.

Sarah met John Haviland while he was stationed in Scotland, and they married on January 19, 1979, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She worked at Ryan's Department Store in Springdale for 16 years. Sarah was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Springdale.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Haviland; parents, Hamilton and Jean Izett; and brother, Hamilton Izett.

Sarah is survived by her daughter, Virginia Haviland of Farmington, Arkansas; brother, Alex Izett of Canada; and two sisters, Catherine Grimshaw and Jean Unick, both of Scotland.

Memorial services were held Friday, July 1, 2022, at Nelson-Berna Funeral Home in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Wayne Moore

Wayne Moore, age 85, a lifetime resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Rogers, Arkansas. He was born July 4, 1936, in Lincoln, Arkansas, the son of Alvin Eugene and Julia (Stills) Moore.

He was preceded in death by wife, Clara Marie Danner Moore; his parents, two sons-in-law, Bill Dobbs and David Taylor; and one granddaughter, Cathy Dobbs Ebers.

Survivors include five children, Louise Dobbs, Judy Taylor, Jim Moore and his wife Kathy, Janet Schiffman and her husband Marlon, and Eugene Moore and his wife Tammy; twenty-one grandchildren, forty-eight great grandchildren and ten great-great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends 6-7 p.m., Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Luginbuel Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Friday, July 8, 2022, at Prairie Grove Cemetery Pavilion.

Pallbearers will be Marlon Schiffman, Keith Dobbs, David Moore, Tommy Benton, Dakota Benton, and Ely Moore.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Duane Cunningham and Chris Marion.

Elizabeth Ann Waldrop

Elizabeth Ann Waldrop, age 66, went to her heavenly home on June 29, 2022 in Springdale, Arkansas. She was born on July 24, 1955, in Whiteface, Texas, to Wid and Imelda Louise Seward.

Elizabeth was a loving wife and mother. She was married to the love of her life (Dale Waldrop) for 51 years. She was very involved in the church and ministering to lives she came in contact with. She was a Sunday school teacher, a missionette leader and a counselor at Grace Place in Lincoln, Ark., for many years. She never met a stranger.

She loved to minister inside and outside the church. She always loved working in the garden and taking care of her flowers, she created handmade quilts for friends and family. But some of her favorite quilts to make were baby blankets for the new little ones. Her doors were always opened to anyone who came over.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, Wid Seward (Father), Imelda Louise Seward (Mother); her brothers and sister, Wid Seward Jr., Frank Seward, Allena Seward Hudgins, Robert Seward, Lloyd Seward.

She was survived by her husband, Dale Waldrop; daughters, Kim Igo (Paul), Kristy Young (Lynn), Jeanie Ann Cain (Ben); Son, Jake Waldrop (Beth); eight grandchildren, Jesse Igo (Kelsey), Joseph Igo, Hannah Thomas-Igo (Joshua Thomas), Rebekah Ann Igo, Jordan Igo, Brooke Harmon (Remy), William James Dale Cain, and Faith Elizabeth Cain; seven great grandchildren Gabriel, Izzy, Matthew, Ava, Jett, Adelaide, and Everestt; four brothers, James Seward, Henry Seward, Paul Seward and Tom Seward; two sisters, Kathy Seward Snodgrass and Jane Seward Brady.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Prairie Grove Christian Church with burial to follow in White Rock Cemetery near Lincoln, Arkansas.

Sean White

Sean White, 37-year-old resident of Westville, Oklahoma, died June 25, 2022, in Siloam Springs, Ark.

A memorial service was held Friday, July 1, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

