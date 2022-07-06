What’s Happening

LINCOLN

All-School Reunion

The Lincoln All-School Reunion will be 2-5 p.m., Sunday, July 10 at Lincoln High, 1392 E. Pridemore Drive. Donations will be collected for scholarships for seniors.

FARMINGTON

Meals For Wheels Car Show

The 6th annual Wheels for Meals car, truck and motorcycle show will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, July 9 in the parking lot of Brand New Church on Main Street, across from the junior high school. Entry forms are available the day of the show. Proceeds benefit the Farmington Senior Center's Meals on Wheels program. For more information, contact John Gibson, [email protected]

Senior Center Country Breakfast

Farmington Senior Activity and Wellness Center will have a country breakfast from 6-9 a.m., Saturday, July 9 at the center, 340 W. Main St. Suggested donation is $5.

Pickleball In The Park

Farmington's new community program, "Let's Move Farmington," will host a pickleball clinic at the tennis courts at Creekside Park, 9-10 a.m., Saturday, July 9. Equipment will be provided. Come learn about one of the fastest growing sports in the country. The community program is sponsored by the city's community development committee.

PRAIRIE GROVE

American Legion Bingo

The American Legion Post 146 in Prairie Grove, 120 S. Neal St., will have its monthly Bingo Night on Thursday, July 7. (It's always held the first Thursday in the month). The early session is 4:45-6 p.m., and the evening session is 6:30-8:30 p.m. There will be food and drink concessions.

All You Can Eat Breakfast

American Legion Post 146, 120 S. Neal St., will have its All You Can Eat Breakfast from 7-11 a.m., Saturday, July 9. (It's always held the second Saturday of the month). Menu includes biscuits and gravy, eggs, pancakes, sausage and bacon. Cost is $7 for adults, $3 kids 6 and under. Proceeds go to local Cub Scouts, scholarships and helping local veterans.