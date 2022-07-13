Athlete Pursued With Gusto

PRAIRIE GROVE -- No high school defender ever dogged Prairie Grove Male Athlete of the Year Landon Semrad like the pursuit of Missouri Southern University, which he eventually signed with.

The longer he held out making a decision, the more intense the recruiting became from an NCAA Division II football program nestled in the foothills of the Ozark Mountains at Joplin, Mo., coached by hometown product Atiba Bradley, who was named the Lions' fourteenth head coach on Feb. 5, 2021.

One year later almost to the date Semrad signed a national letter of intent to play college football for Missouri Southern in a joint ceremony with Prairie Grove baseball star, Davis Stephens, who signed to play baseball for Northern Arkansas College at Harrison on Feb. 7, 2022.

The zeal in which Missouri Southern pursued Semrad, honored as a West football All-Star but opting not to play in the All-Star game at Conway June 25, impressed Prairie Grove head football coach Danny Abshier.

"In working with college coaches and athletes and stuff, it's a bigger day than you ever really imagine," Abshier said during Semrad's signing ceremony held in the Prairie Grove lunchroom.

Abshier spoke about the effort college coaches make to identify and recruit players capable of not only making plays on the gridiron but equally important meshing into their system.

"They got to find somebody that fits. The better your grades are, the better deal you can get a lot of times. I know this about Landon, he's extremely athletic. He's done a fine job for us and the people that got Landon, that coach wanted him as bad as a coach ever wanted anybody that I've ever seen. He really wanted him," Abshier said.

At first, Abshier didn't think Semrad was too interested in the Lions' program. He was looking around, kind of fishing around a little bit, and had some other coaches talking to him.

Abshier was elated when Semrad informed him of his decision to accept a scholarship offer from Missouri Southern, a four-year university serving over 5,000 students in more than 140 academic programs.

"He dropped a bomb on me. This is where I wanted him to go and that coach wants him so it's a good matchup," Abshier said.

Measuring 6-feet-4 and weighing in at 185 pounds, Semrad played both ways as a starting wide receiver/cornerback for 4A-1 runner-up Tigers. Prairie Grove finished 9-3 overall and 6-1 in league play. In his senior season, Semrad caught 34 passes for 476 yards averaging 14 yards-per-reception with 6 touchdowns while making 5 interceptions on defense.

Defensively Semrad could hold his own against players such as another 4A-1 player voted to the West football All-Stars, Gentry tight end Garrison Jackson (6-feet-4, 240 pounds, 19 catches for 294 yards, 4 touchdowns), who created matchup problems for opponents. Jackson, the target of multiple scholarship offers, could not simply run down the middle of the field and clear Semrad out to make a catch.

If needed Semrad could guard Jackson, but not the other way around. The Tigers held Jackson to one reception for 19 yards while Semrad led all receivers with four catches for 86 yards in the Tigers' 49-21 victory on Oct. 22.

Over the winter Semrad provided boys basketball coach Steve Edmiston with a viable scoring option. At times the Tigers struggled offensively but even when defenses shut down the other four players for long stretches, Semrad's size, quickness, ball-handling skils and ability to finish around the basket allowed the Tigers to hang around.

At times they found way to get points from others, managing to pull out improbable victories after extended cold spells, and sometimes Semrad was the only one making a dent in the defense.

Semrad's basketball exploits included several prime time slam dunks. He became one of the few Prairie Grove players to slam dunk on rival Farmington as a junior then added a throwdown against the Tigers' other Highway 62 rival, Lincoln, as a senior.

Lavaca's Kolby Glidewell, named to the West All-Stars for boys basketball, sprinted downcourt trying to prevent a dunk but his wraparound came too late, Semrad had already dunked and the violation was ruled an "Intentional Foul." Semrad converted an old-fashioned 3-point play by making the free throw and the Tigers turned the possession into a six-point play with sophomore Eric Henderson draining a 3-point field goal on the ensuing in-bounds play.

Semrad expressed a fondness for Abshier and Edmiston along with assistant football coaches John Elder, Craig Laird, Mason Pinkley and Nik Paroubek, plus assistant basketball coach Blu Green. Their impact in shaping his athletic career and high school experience won't be forgotten.

"I love my football coaches as much as I love my basketball coaches. It's the same relationships with all of them. It's the same camaraderie with all of them and it means the world to me that they be there for me when I need them," Semrad said.