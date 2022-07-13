Blood Needed To Meet Summer Shortage

ROGERS -- The American Red Cross and Discovery are partnering for Shark Week and invite people to dive in to help save lives by giving blood in July. The Red Cross saw a steep drop in blood and platelet donations last month, and donors are asked to make appointments now to prevent a blood shortage this summer.

In June, the Red Cross collected approximately 12% fewer blood donations than needed – one of the largest monthly blood donation shortfalls in recent years. Here in the Missouri Arkansas Region, 1,451 less donations were made than expected. When less people answer the call to donate, the blood supply shrinks – and that could mean blood products aren't ready for hospital staff to reach for in emergencies.

Thanks to Discovery, all who come to give blood in July will automatically be entered for a chance to win an exclusive Shark Week merchandise package that includes:

• Beach bike

• Smokeless portable fire pit

• Paddle board

• Kayak

• $500 gift card to put toward accessories

Those who come to give July 21-24 will get an exclusive Shark Week T-shirt from Discovery while supplies last. Details are available at rcblood.org/sharkweek.

By making and keeping blood donation appointments in July, donors can connect with patients through a lifesaving gift. To book a time to give, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).