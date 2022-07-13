Bull Fighters Aid Youngsters

LINCOLN -- The term bull fighters seems downright self explanatory, but the courageous guys filling these roles take on additional responsibility working the "Hometown Throw Down" mini bull buck out series.

The ongoing summer series at the Lincoln Riding Club Arena one mile west of Lincoln, Ark. features junior cowboys ages 19 and under riding mini bulls and mini broncos with an occasional junior cowgirl throwing her hat in the mix.

Youngsters competing in the "Walk and Trot" series (ages 5 and under) and Peewee series (ages 6-to-8) don't have to stay aboard a bull for eight seconds. They earn a score in just six seconds and the bull fighters generally pluck the "Walk and Trot" riders off the mini bull and set them down on their feet. The prevailing idea is to prevent a face plant and bull fighters must stay in close position to make sure no competitor experiences a crash and burn.

A June 27 social media post by "Double K Mini Buckers," one of two stock contractors supplying mini bulls at Lincoln, hailed the job done by bull fighters,"Well there is SO much more these guys do for our cowboys and cowgirls every time they jump on the back of a bull!! Yes, they work hard to keep our kids safe after being bucked off, or jumping off after that 8 second buzzer.... But they are also the first ones to get to get to celebrate with the rider after a covered ride, with a high five; and are also the first ones there with a word of encouragement and a 'you'll get 'em next time' when they hit the ground before the buzzer. So to all our bull fighters THANK YOU! Thank you for keeping are kids safe and for being one of their biggest cheerleaders and fans!! We appreciate all you do for our youth, the future of the sport of rodeo."

One of the youngest competitors at Lincoln July 2 was Scotty Lemond, of Gravette. He plays baseball, basketball and football and likes being outside and swimming all summer long. He started riding sheep as a 3-year-old and that hooked him on rodeo. Lemond's fascinated with anything to do with rodeo and keeps his whole family busy taking him to lots of rodeos enabling him to participate in the sport as often as he can.

Lemond entered the July 2 competition leading the "Walk and Trot" series (ages 5 and under) with 20 points followed by Eli Craig with 18 points and Cole Butler with 16. The trio appeared fairly evenly-matched. Lemond scored 64, Cole Butler, 67, and Eli Craig 64 in the first go-round. In the second go-round Lemond scored 67, while Cole Butler rode "Cookie Monster" earning a score of 64, and Eli Craig drew a mini bull named "Crazy Horse" and scored a 61-point ride.

The Peewee series (ages 6-8) points leader was up for grabs on July 2. Cooper McBride and Tyler Williams came in sharing the lead with 10 points apiece followed by John Luke Sanford and Easton Pick with nine points each and Hank Brown with eight.

Williams expressed confidence in his newfound opportunity celebrating a good score while riding a bull named "Johnny Ringo" on June 3 with a social media post, "Got the win over Johnny Ringo last night in my home town, Colcord, Okla."

He was looking forward to as he describes the action "going head to head" with one of Wicked Sticks Mini Bulls best peewee bulls named "Breaker" also in June. Williams earned a 68-point ride on "Megan's Pet" in the second go-round at Lincoln on July 2.

McBride scored 69 in the first go-round, and 70 riding "Fudley" on the second go-round on July 2 at Lincoln.

Drew Clawson, Lincoln Riding Club board member, said the club works really hard to make the atmosphere safe as much as possible, and create a good environment for kids in general to enjoy coming out on a Saturday with their families.

"Our motto at Lincoln Riding Club, is 'kids first' in everything we do. No matter how much we do, we try to accommodate every age that's possible and make the adults happy and take their kids where they want to be happy," Clawson said. "This mini bucking bulls series is great for that. Everyone's having a blast, the announcers are great, the funnyman's hilarious and it's just a fun day, honestly. Coming out here it does not feel like a task for me."

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Jessie Moore scored 64 points riding a mini bronco during the “Hometown Throw Down” on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at the Lincoln Riding Club Arena.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Mini bronco ponies can buck as well as the big horses. Jessie Moore found himself a little too far forward and when the pony turned and reversed course he came off, but not before scoring a 64-point ride during the “Hometown Throw Down” on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at the Lincoln Riding Club Arena.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Carson Summerfield gets back to his feet after getting dislodged from a mini bronco. Carson rode "Indian style" hanging onto the side of the mini bronco long enough to score 65 points during the “Hometown Throw Down” on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at the Lincoln Riding Club Arena.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/The “Hometown Throw Down” featured junior cowboy Cole Butler riding a mini bull for a 67 point score at the Lincoln Riding Club Arena on July 2.

