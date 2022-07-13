Cadets Graduate From Junior Police Academy

PRAIRIE GROVE -- More than 20 Prairie Grove teenagers graduated Friday, July 1, from the first Prairie Grove Junior Police Academy, organized by Cpl. Travis Stills, Cpl. David Faulk and Officer Jacob Rollins, all school resource officers for Prairie Grove Police Department.

The junior police academy is a five-day camp, running Monday-Friday, for children, ages 13-18, who are interested in law enforcement and first responding.

"We were wanting a minimum of 20 students. We wound up getting 23 students signed up. We thought that was pretty good," Stills said.

The idea was inspired by police Chief Chris Workman, whose son attended Fayetteville junior police academy. According to Stills, the chief felt it was needed for Prairie Grove students.

The event has been in the making since 2020, but covid-19 thwarted the police department's efforts.

After several years of planning and waiting, the officers were excited to finally put on the event.

The itinerary consisted of a visit from an investigator from the Fayetteville crime investigation unit.

"She taught about crime scenes, fingerprints and blood splatters. Some of the kids got a little freaked out," Stills said through a grin.

Central EMS visited on Tuesday, where they certified the students in CPR and Stop the Bleed Training. This was followed by accident reconstruction and Prairie Grove Fire Department, which demonstrated how to save people from car accidents.

Prairie Grove police Capt. Jeff O'Brien taught rules of criminal procedures and active shooter training Thursday morning, followed by a tour of the Washington County Detention Center.

Friday ended the program with a flair, graduating the prospective emergency responders while family and friends looked on from the seats in the Prairie Grove High School commons area.

"We taught the students how to do an actual march. They are going to come in single file, where the chief will present them with awards. We're trying to do it as close to whenever we graduated from the academy," Stills said.

The Junior Police Scademy received funding and help from community sponsors. David's Roofing and Allstate were the two big sponsors for the program.

"If it wasn't for them, we wouldn't be able to do all the gifts and shirts," Stills said. "We also had people in our community who reached out for lunches and meals. The kids got lunch and breakfast every day because of them donating food. It's a big deal having the community help."

The businesses who aided the Junior Police Academy included Fredrick's One Stop, Prairie Grove Sonic, Jim's Razorback Pizza, Priority Bank and Cane's Chicken in Fayetteville.

Stills has plans to expand the program, hoping to host the event annually. He also has plans to make it two weeks long.

"There's so much information, you can't hardly cram it all into one week. We already have ideas going through our heads for different classes and stuff to do next year," Stills said.

Those interested in sponsoring or attending next year's junior Police Academy can learn more information by calling the Prairie Grove police department's non-emergency line at (479) 846-3270.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Madison Davis, a 2022 graduate of Prairie Grove High School, was named the top cadet for Prairie Grove Police Department's Junior Academy. Chief Chris Workman presents Davis with her award during the graduation ceremony held July 1. Davis plans to attend Southern Arkansas University and major in forensic science and psychology with an emphasis on criminal justice. Her goal is to work for the FBI.



JOHNAN MITCHELL SPECIAL TO ENTERPRISE-LEADER Eli Stanley, at the Junior Police Academy, tries to pick up a ball while wearing goggles that simulate someone under the influence of marijuana.

