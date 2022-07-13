Council Approves $7.4 Million To Expand Wastewater Plant

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The cost to expand Prairie Grove's wastewater treatment plant has gone up $1.4 million, but Prairie Grove City Council went ahead last week and approved the $7.4 million bid for the project because prices are only expected to keep rising.

In a special meeting July 6, the council approved the $7.4 million bid submitted by Crossland Heavy Contractors, Inc. Olsson Inc., of Fayetteville, is the design and consulting engineers for the project.

Chuck Wiley, public works director, recommended the council go ahead and move forward with the bid, even though work will not begin for three or four months.

"The price keeps going up," Wiley told council members.

The city will use sewer improvement bonds for the project but will have to borrow money because of the increased costs.

Larry Oelrich, city administrative assistant, said the city will apply for a low interest loan, at about an 1.75% interest rate, from the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission.

He told council members that the city would have to increase sewer rates for all customers, including those on the Valley View sewer system, to repay a loan.

Oelrich said he didn't have any specifics on a rate increase but that he expects it would be minimal. He said the city would conduct a rate analysis to determine an increase.

"Once we borrow the money, we have to pay it back," Oelrich said at the meeting, but he pointed out the city is not trying to make a profit but to balance sales and costs.

Council member Brea Gragg asked how a rate increase would be distributed and wondered if there are any other options to pay back a loan, other than a rate increase.

Oelrich replied that there are two ways to look at a rate increase. The city could add the increase to the minimum charge for all customers or could increase usage rates For a loan, he recommends increasing the minimum charge so revenue is consistent each month.

Prairie Grove already is using sales tax revenues to pay off the sewer bond issue.

"Other than rates, we don't have any other options," Oelrich told Gragg.

He said the city probably would borrow the money in September or October.

Wiley said the city is increasing the capacity of the sewer plant by 50%. Presently, the plant is at about 65% capacity as far as usage each day, he said. The last expansion was 10 years ago and expansions are designed in eight- to 10-year phases.

"We want to make sure we stay ahead of the curve," he said.

The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality, or ADEQ, is in the process of approving the city's construction permit for the expansion.

There will be a 30-day comment period for the construction permit that will probably start this week and go into August. Based on those comments, ADEQ will determine whether to move forward with the permit or if any of the comments need to be addressed.

One issue is outstanding regarding Prairie Grove's modified discharge permit. While ADEQ has given its approval, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has objected to ADEQ's decision.

ADEQ said a phosphorus limit of .5 milligrams per liter is acceptable, based on agreements between Arkansas and Oklahoma regarding phosphorus levels and the Illinois River.

The EPA, however, wants a .1 milligrams per liter restriction. In a letter to ADEQ, the EPA said the effluent limitations for total phosphorus do not "ensure compliance with all applicable water standards."

In an email to council members, Oelrich said ADEQ is challenging the EPA and expects to prevail.

Oelrich said Prairie Grove will proceed with its current design plans to expand the plant, and if ADEQ does not prevail against the EPA, Prairie Grove would amend its plans, primarily to add filters to the system.

When looking at the cost to add these filters, Oelrich told council members it would be a "very expensive road going forward." From discussions, he said it's possible the additional cost could be $3-$4 million.

"I don't even want to think about it," he said in one email to council members.