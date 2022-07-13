Fayetteville Council To Consider Proposal To Increase Farmington Sewer And Water Rates

FARMINGTON -- Fayetteville City Council will hold a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. July 19 on an ordinance to amend its water and sewer rates that would increase the usage rates and the monthly base charge for Farmington residents who are Fayetteville water and/or sewer customers.

The meeting will be held in Room 219 of the city administration building, 113 W. Mountain St.

The proposed ordinance to amend the monthly water and sewer rates, along with attached exhibits, shows that Farmington customers would see increases for its water and sewer usage rates and its sewer monthly service charge, whereas Fayetteville customers would see decreases in most cases.

In addition to Farmington, residents in West Fork, Greenland and Elkins also will see increases, though the service is different with these communities.

The proposed changes are based on a water and wastewater comprehensive rate study, which is about 75 pages long, prepared for the city of Fayetteville by Black & Veatch, an engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company, headquartered in Overland Park, Kan..

Fayetteville city officials are recommending that the new rates go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. In addition to residential, the new rates also apply to nonresidential, major industrial and wholesale customers.

The proposed ordinance includes a 3% annual increase for all users from 2024 to 2026, until another rate study is completed.

City Officials Discuss Concerns

"Needless to say, we disagree with the report," Farmington Mayor Ernie Penn said last week.

Penn and City Attorney Steve Tennant met with representatives of Fayetteville and Black & Veatch on July 1, along with representatives from the other communities affected by the proposed rate changes.

After going through the report, Penn said he had several questions at that meeting.

For one, he said he asked how the rates were determined and how the study justified the majority of users on the system - Fayetteville customers - getting a rate reduction but the minority of the users would see a "major" rate increase.

Penn said he had other questions. He asked how much volume does Farmington use of Fayetteville's West Treatment Plant on Broyles Avenue but no one had an answer for that. This is the plant that services Farmington customers for treating wastewater.

Penn said he also disagreed with the rate of return that Black & Veatch used in its study for determining new rates. The firm used a 7% rate of return for Farmington but Penn argues it should be 1.5% based on the city's contract for water and sewer services with Fayetteville.

The Farmington-Fayetteville contract says that the rate of return percentage should be computed by determining the average of interest rates for all outstanding Fayetteville water and sewer bond issues at the time of each rate study and then adding a premium of 1.5% to arrive at a total rate of return.

Fayetteville does not have any outstanding debt, Penn said, so he believes the rate of return should be 1.5%, not 7% used by Black and Veatch.

"The key issue is the rate of return being charged to Farmington based on the net cost of operation," Penn said. "That's what we are questioning."

Reducing the 7% rate of return to 1.5% would make a big difference in what Farmington's rates would be, he said.

Penn said he plans to send out a letter to all Fayetteville City Council members before their public hearing with bullet points on Farmington's concerns. He also plans to be at the public hearing on behalf of Farmington.

New Rates Balance Costs

Tim Nylander, utilities director for the city of Fayetteville, on Thursday said staff is gathering information to answer some of the concerns from Farmington and the other cities affected by the rate changes. Based on this, there could be some recommendations to Fayetteville City Council for changes but any changes would be up to the council, Nylander said.

Nylander said the reason that rates for Fayetteville are going down and Farmington's rates are increasing goes back to the fact there had not been a rate study in 14 years, only a 3% increase across the board for all users.

Some classes were subsidizing others and "this is an effort to balance it all out," Nylander said.

According to an email from Nylander, the typical water and sewer bill for a Farmington residential customer would go up from $47.40 to $58.12, a 22.6% increase, for 2,000 gallons; from $73.14 to $86.48, an 18.2% increase, for 4,000 gallons; from $152,98 to $174.44, a 14% increase, for 10,000 gallons.

Farmington's contract for water and sewer service with Fayetteville has expired and Nylander said that will be have to be renegotiated. He said the renegotiation probably would happen after the council approves the new rate structure.

Penn said he is going to ask the council to table the ordinance on rates until both cities can renegotiate the contract.

The terms of the current contract state that Fayetteville will reserve 8.2% of the operational capacity of the West Side plant for Farmington. Penn said this is probably too much capacity for Farmington's future growth. He said 8.2% would provide capacity for about 26,000 residents and he does not believe Farmington has the land to grow to that population.

Penn said the city's concern is that the majority of the users of the system are going to receive a discount.

"That doesn't make sense," he said, noting that the West Side Plant provides sewer service to many more Fayetteville customers than Farmington customers.

Nylander did not have a breakdown yet on the number of meters for Farmington customers and Fayetteville customers for the West Plant but said Farmington only makes up a small portion of the plant.

In addition, Penn said, Farmington's sewer lift station on Double Springs Road, built with a bond issue that is being paid off by Farmington customers, also is being used to provide service to Fayetteville customers.

Farmington is a "microscopic part of the Fayetteville system," Penn said.

He said another point he made at the July 1 meeting on the rate increases is that Farmington is not a risk for Fayetteville and risk should not be a part of the equation when it comes to rates and service charges for Farmington.

"We've been a customer for 40-plus years," he said. "We're not going anywhere."

Penn said he "kept pounding" at the meeting that the rate increases and monthly charges should be fair and equitable for all users, the rate of return should be reduced based on Farmington's contract with Fayetteville for water and sewer and risk should not be a part of the calculations.

Fayetteville Required To Have Rate Study

Fayetteville City Council first introduced the ordinance for new rates at its June 21 meeting. It was noted that Fayetteville's last rate study was completed 14 years ago in 2008.

Paul Becker, the city's finance director, said state law required cities to have a rate study. In addition, Becker said the current rates do not support Fayetteville's plans for capital improvements.

The study looked at the customer class and the volume of water each class used, Becker said, and then allocated the costs to the appropriate customer class. Customer classes are inside city and outside city residential, non-residential and major industrial.

According to Anna White with Black & Veatch, the study, using data provided by the city of Fayetteville, evaluated costs and identified revenue needed for the costs, which included operating and capital improvements.

The monthly service charge for sewer and water is a fixed charge and was adjusted to align with the cost of services, White told Fayetteville council members. Cost of services include reading meters, issuing bills, receiving payments, maintaining and servicing meters, she said.

The study resulted in increases to nonresidential customers as well as the city of Farmington, she said.

Farmington changed more than the others, she said, because 8% of the West Side sewer plant costs are absorbed by Farmington customers. This plant had not been built when the 2008 rate study was completed.

The study also notes that the utility was built with the provision to service customers outside the city but city customers must bear the responsibility of providing the facilities by undertaking necessary investment.

"Revenues derived from outside City service should provide a margin of return on capital adequate to induce the citizens of Fayetteville to bear the risks of providing outside City service," the report said.

Becker said city staff are recommending the new charges not take effect until Jan. 1, 2023, to allow customers to prepare for the impact of increased costs.

"Some of these are fairly significant," Becker said, adding some of the changes are drastic because it's been 14 years since the last rate study.

The West Fork mayor and a council member from Greenland spoke at the meeting with concerns about their increased costs.

After these discussions, the council asked city staff to meet with representatives from all cities affected by the changes before the July 19 public hearing.

Fayetteville City Attorney Kit Williams said the council, if it chooses, can consider the ordinance at its July 19 meeting following the public hearing.