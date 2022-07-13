High Stakes At Lincoln

LINCOLN -- New opportunities abound for junior cowboys as young as five and even for a courageous cowgirl daring to ride a mini bull. No longer will these kids have to wait until they grow up; the future is now granting this generation a chance to compete for some pretty high stakes in the minds of children raised on a ranch or farm. The "Walk and Trot" series (ages 5 and under) and Peewee series (ages 6-8) are the youngest classes.

Drew Clawson, a Lincoln Riding Club board member, said the club is excited to present the "Hometown Throw Down" mini bull buckout series at the LRC Arena one mile west of Lincoln.

"There's some young kids that want to do maybe a little bit more than mutton busting, you know, and it provides the opportunity to sit on a bull," Clawson said. "Some kids sit on them and they love it and it clicks. Some kids get on them, they're you know what, maybe this isn't for me, but we're just happy to be able to provide through these contractors the opportunity to let kids do that in our arena."

These bulls wear a mini label because they weigh between 500 and 800 pounds in contrast to a regular full-sized rodeo bull that weighs more than 1,800 pounds. A full-grown mini bull stands about waist high to an adult ranging from 36-46 inches, and while not as aggressive as the full-size rodeo bulls, they are still rough stock and buck, kick and spin.

On July 2, Axl Hooper looked to increase his lead in the "Junior" series for ages 9-11. He came in with 20 points. In the first go-round Hooper drew a mini bull named "Milkshake," but his ride turned into anything but a picnic. Hooper got dragged a little ways by the animal and one of the bull fighters wound up on the dirt underneath the critter trying to free him. Hooper got back to his feet and seemed OK, while the bull fighter laid on the ground for a minute.

The junior cowboys know how to celebrate a good ride.

Clayton Davis dismounted on his own after a successful ride at Lincoln and threw his hat in the air punctuating a score of 71.

In the "Senior" series for ages 12-14, Kris Wyche held the lead with 18 points. Mikah Wyche was in second place with 16. Landon Linder held the third spot with 10 points with Brindle Garr and Caleb Carlisle tied for fourth with 9 points apiece.

They all showed up to compete at Lincoln on July 2.

Kris Wyche maintained his lead by scoring 64 points aboard "Grumpy Cat." Mikah Wyche drew a bull named "Splash" and got bucked off. Carlisle also got bucked off and came up with a limp. Landon Linder just missed a score when he was thrown off just before the buzzer.

Jordan Davis posted a 68-point ride and dismounted on his own.

The "Novice" series (ages 15-19) points leader was Sebastien Jackson with 20 points. Bryar Coody and Blayde Verdin had nine points each and were tied for second place while Bryar Young and Jackson Dyer were tied for third place with eight points apiece.

Jackson got bucked off against the fence by "Foghorn."

The "Hometown Throw Down" was organized as a 5-event competition with a $75 entry fee. There are two remaining rodeos scheduled for July 23 and Sept. 10. Buckles will be awarded to series division champions while reserve champions win a trophy knife. Competitors must attend three Lincoln series event dates to be eligible to win.

Lincoln is now three events into this series, and Clawson said the club is happy with the way that it's going so far.

"The days have been hot. We're all praying for rain. But I think, all in all, everything's been very safe so far. That's always a great measure of how well an event goes is it safe for the kids and are they enjoying it. I think everyone's just loving the Saturdays," Clawson said.

The next event is scheduled for a 6 o'clock start on July 23 at the Lincoln Riding Club Arena one mile west of town on U.S. 62.

Submitted photo/This championship buckle will be presented to the top mini bull rider in the “Walk-in Trot” series for ages 5 and under. The "Hometown Throw Down" is a 5-event competition with two remaining scheduled for July 23 and Sept. 10 at the Lincoln Riding Club Arena one mile west of Lincoln.



Submitted photo/This championship buckle will be presented to the top bull rider in the “Junior” series for ages 9-11. Each event has a $75 entry fee. Buckles will be awarded to series division champions while reserve champions win a trophy knife.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Jayden Davis scored a 66-point ride on a bull known as "Let's Go Brandon," while competing in the "Hometown Throw Down" on July 2, 2022, at the Lincoln Riding Club Arena one mile west of town.



Submitted photo/This championship buckle will be presented to the top bull rider in the “Novice” series for ages 15-19. The stock contractors for the "Lincoln Series" are “Wicked Sticks Mini Bulls” and "Double L Mini Buckers."

