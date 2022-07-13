Hudson Will Not Seek Re-Election As Mayor

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Mayor Sonny Hudson on Friday announced that he will not seek re-election to the mayor's position in the November general election ballot.

Already, four residents have picked up packets to possibly file for the position: city council member Rick Ault, who works for Walmart in Bentonville; Cpl. David Faulk with Prairie Grove Police Department; business owner and assistant fire chief Shawn Fidler; and Kevin Roper, a former Prairie Grove police officer.

Petitions may be circulated until the filing deadline. Filing begins at noon Aug. 3 and ends at noon Aug. 10.

Roper last week announced on his Facebook page that he no longer was running for office, saying he could not compete with the financial backing of two of the candidates or the popularity of another candidate.

Ault and Faulk both have announced their campaigns for office through Facebook. Fidler on Friday said he picked up a packet last week and confirmed he does plan to file as a mayoral candidate.

Hudson has served as mayor for 21 years and, before that, as an alderman for more than 10 years.

He said his plan had been since the 2018 election that this would be his last four-year term. However, he said he's held off on making a final decision and announcement because people have approached him about running again and staying on as mayor.

Before announcing his decision, Hudson said he wanted to make sure someone would be running for mayor who would seek the best interest of the city and its employees.

Of the four candidates, Hudson said only Faulk has approached him and met with him so far about the position.

"He had the desire to find out about the job," Hudson said. "He came by and set up a meeting to discuss the job and give his thoughts on being mayor."

Hudson said he would support Faulk as mayor.

"He took the time to come and check it out and I believe he wants to do a job that is good for the city and employees. That's what I have hoped for, that someone would step up and do a really good job. I have that feeling with him," Hudson said.