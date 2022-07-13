Lincoln District Track Results

LINCOLN -- Lincoln hosted the District 3A-1 track and field meet April 25 and qualified several athletes for the state meet, which Wolfpack Stadium also hosted on May 3.

Sophomore Kristen Rhine won both the discus (97-10.00) and shot put (28-00.50) in girls competition, while a trio of freshmen turned in outstanding performances with Makayla Quinn capturing the girls long jump title with a leap of 16-04.00, and Kale Jones winning the long jump with a leap of 20-10.25, and in the boys 400 meter dash Caden Brewer placed first with a time of 54.86. Brewer also placed second in the long jump with a distance of 19-11.00.

The duo also finished one-two in the boys triple jump. Jones was first, with a leap of 41-05.50, and Brewer second with a distance of 40-10.50. Jones placed fourth in the boys 100 meter dash with a time of 11.75, and fifth in the 200 meter dash in 24.73.

Quinn placed third in the girls 100 meter dash with a time of 13.95, and fifth in the 200 meter dash in 30.38. Quinn placed second in the triple jump by clearing 31-07.50.

Other top 10 finishes among the Lady Wolves featured sophomore Kaylin Osnes placing fifth in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:14.03; and Lena Skogen, eighth in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 58.15. Skogen placed fourth in the long jump with a jump of 14-09.50 while Osnes placed fourth in the triple jump with a distance of 29-10. Sophomore Zella Pomeroy finished third in the discus with a toss of 72-03.00, and fifth in the shot put with a throw of 24-10.50.

Twelve more top 10 placings occurred for Lincoln's boys team. In the 100 meter dash Kyler Calvin placed sixth in 11.96, A.J. Garner was eighth in 12.10 and Lukas Kidd ninth in 12.20.

In the 200 meter dash Calvin placed sixth in 25.24 with Kidd tenth with a time of 26.05. Three Wolves ran well in the 400 meter dash, Jace Birkes, sixth in 58.31, Aiden Olson, eighth in 1:00.20 and Rylee Poplin, ninth in 1:00.50.

Birkes came in eighth in the high jump with a leap of 5-02.00. Kidd placed ninth with a jump of 5-00.00.

Sophomore Chris West placed third in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 47.91, fifth in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 19.34, seventh in the high jump by clearing 5-02.00, ninth in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 54.10 and tenth in the long jump by clearing 18-00.00.

Junior Grant King placed third in discus with a toss of 109-07.00 and tenth in the shot put with a throw of 32-03.50.

Freshman Sawyar Copeland placed fifth in the pole vault, reaching a height of 7-06.00, while Tye Moss came in ninth in the triple jump with a distance of 34-00.00.

The Wolves placed second in three relays, the 4x100 meter (47.15), 4x200 meter (1:41.14), and 4x400 meter (4:22.18). Lincoln's 4x800 meter relay boys team finished fifth in 10:36.41.

GIRLS

District 3A-1 Track And Field Meet

At Lincoln, April 25, 2022

Event^Place^Athlete^Grade^Result

100 meter dash^3^Makayla Quinn^9^13.95

200 meter dash^5^Makayla Quinn^9^30.38

400 meter dash^5^Kaylin Osnes^10^1:14.03

300 meter hurdles^8^Lena Skogen^9^58.15

Long jump^1^Makayla Quinn^9^16-04.00

Long jump^4^Lena Skogen^9^14-09.50

Triple jump^2^Makayla Quinn^9^31-07.50

Triple jump^4^Kaylin Osnes^10^29-10.00

Discus^1^Kristen Rhine^10^97-10.00

Discus^3^Zella Pomeroy^10^72-03.00

Shot put^1^Kristen Rhine^10^28-00.50

Shot put^5^Zella Pomeroy^10^24-10.50

BOYS

District 3A-1 Track And Field Meet

At Lincoln, April 25, 2022

Event^Place^Athlete^Grade^Result

100 meter dash^4^Kale Jones^9^11.75

100 meter dash^6^Kyler Calvin^12^11.96

100 meter dash^8^A.J. Garner^12^12.10

100 meter dash^9^Lukas Kidd^10^12.20

200 meter dash^5^Kale Jones^9^24.73

200 meter dash^6^Kyler Calvin^12^25.24

200 meter dash^10^Lukas Kidd^10^26.05

400 meter run^1^Caden Brewer^54.86

400 meter run^6^Jace Birkes^10^58.31

400 meter run^8^Aiden Olson^1:00.20

400 meter run^9^Rylee Poplin^10^1:00.50

110 meter hurdles^5^Chris West^10^19.34 2

300 meter hurdles^3^Chris West^47.91

300 meter hurdles^9^Tye Moss^54.10

4x100 meter relay^2^Team^47.15

4x200 meter relay^2^Team^1:41.14

4x400 meter relay^2^Team^4:22.18

4x800 meter relay^5^ Team^10:36.41

High jump^7^Chris West^10^5-02.00

High jump^8^Jace Birkes^10^5-02.00

High jump^9^Lukas Kidd^10^5-00.00

Long jump^1^Kale Jones^20-10.25

Long jump^2^Caden Brewer^9^19-11.00

Long jump^10^Chris West^10^18-00.00

Long jump^15^Jace Birkes^10^16-03.00

Triple jump^1^Kale Jones^9^41-05.50

Triple jump^2^Caden Brewer^9^40-10.50

Triple jump^9^Tye Moss^34-00.00

Triple jump^11^Jace Birkes^10^33-05.00

Pole vault^5^Sawyar Copeland^9^7-06.00

Discus^3^Grant King^11^109-07.00

Discus^15^Kevin Lee^69-04.00

Shot put^10^Grant King^11^32-03.50

Shot put^15^Kevin Lee^11^29-03.00