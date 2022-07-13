Play Day Fun

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Macy Bryant chews on the flag after successfully grabbing it out of the bucket on top of a barrel while competing in the "Lead Line" division flag race at the Lincoln Riding Club Play Day July 10. She finished the course in 26.02 to place second in the category.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Macy Bryant chews on the flag after successfully grabbing it out of the bucket on top of a barrel while competing in the "Lead Line" division flag race at the Lincoln Riding Club Play Day July 10. She finished the course in 26.02 to place second in the category.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Macy Bryant chews on the flag after successfully grabbing it out of the bucket on top of a barrel while competing in the "Lead Line" division flag race at the Lincoln Riding Club Play Day July 10. She finished the course in 26.02 to place second in the category.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Macy Bryant chews on the flag after successfully grabbing it out of the bucket on top of a barrel while competing in the "Lead Line" division flag race at the Lincoln Riding Club Play Day July 10. She finished the course in 26.02 to place second in the category.