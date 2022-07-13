Putting Sportsmanship Back Into Youth Sports

LINCOLN -- Professional bull riders might be considered a glutton for punishment with the toll the sport takes on the body, but their junior counterparts won't take a beating on social media.

While trash talking, bullying and cancel culture have become commonplace on social media and manifest in youth sports, that's not OK with the International Miniature Bull Riding Association (IMBA) 2020 rule book posted online.

The IMBA 2020 rules stipulate that "FIRST AND FOREMOST – The use of abusive, profane language, improper gestures, theft of any kind or fighting by any contestant, parent or any person attending the event or staying at a host hotel acting in an unruly manner during any IMBA event of which is then reported by hotel manager back to the IMBA office, will be subject to disqualification of the event."

There's also a "Social Media Clause," which bans negative behavior online.

The rules spell out expectations in plain language, declaring, "The use of social media to degrade a board member, contractor, any contestant, judge, time keeper, secretary, announcer, anyone in the production of any IMBA event, and/or the IMBA association itself, or affiliated associations will be grounds for disqualification, suspension, and/or fine. Fines will begin at $100 and be discussed as needed by the IMBA board and a vote/determination will be made. THIS WILL NOT BE TOLERATED!!!"

The IMBA put the cowboy code into writing and is calling its participants, personnel, and spectators to a higher standard.

In general everyone associated with the IMBA is expected to conduct themselves in a fair, polite, respectful and legal manner at any and all events.

Inappropriate behavior or violations of the code of conduct may result in fines or suspensions issued by a judge or board member for certain infractions. These will be determined and agreed upon by a board vote. Fines or suspensions by a judge will be defined and are final.

Other key rules show a weight limit of 135 pounds with a five pound variance for top age group. Contestants may be required to weigh in before an event. Contestants exceeding the 135-pound weight limit have up to a half an hour prior to the event to make weight.

Those directly involved will ride sober. General rule No. 3 states, "The use of drugs or alcohol by contestant or bull riding personnel is prohibited and no alcohol is allowed on the arena floor or in the back pens."

The idea is to reinstate sportsmanship into youth sports.

Fighting or quarreling will result in suspension, and the IMBA reserves the right to have removed any parent, legal guardian, or member causing a disturbance. The organization may also revoke or deny membership, fine or suspend any individual whose actions or parental action is deemed to be detrimental to the IMBA.

Participants are also expected to respect the animals. Mistreatment or endangerment to rodeo livestock will result in disqualification, suspension, and possibly fines.