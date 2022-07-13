RELIGION: We have a new grandson

Late last year when our daughter in the Dallas area informed us that we would have another grandbaby, we were excited. The fact that this would be her seventh child and our 37th grandchild did not reduce the excitement of another baby. The new family member would be a gift of God, and we had long-ago learned to thank God for His gifts.

Those of you who have read my column for several years know that I have given my own names to Rebecca's children: Hannah (Kitten), Kayla (Lamb), Serena (Bunny), Joshua (Puppy), Karen (Fawn), and Savanna (Dove). And don't get offended that I have animal names for them: I am the Old Goat, and we call ourselves The Zoo. The children's ages are 15-3, and they all eagerly awaited the birth of the new one. When Rebecca asked me if I had a special name picked out for her unborn baby, I told her that I did but wouldn't tell her yet. I called the baby Colt, but I didn't tell her until she learned the gender of the little one.

In the womb, the infant sometimes got startled and jumped when one of the siblings made a loud noise. Baby got the hic-cups at times, and other times when baby moved around too much, Rebecca softly sang and the little one settled down. It's interesting how the unborn respond to outside stimuli. My Precious Carol and I arrived in Duncanville on the evening of June 20, 2022.

At 6:52 p.m. on June 21, little Jordan Isaiah Crawford, my little Colt, was born. At 8 pounds and 13 ounces, he immediately reacted to bright lights and the cold, dry air in the room. Remember, he grew in water, in the dark, and had not experienced any temperature less than 96 degrees Fahrenheit. When he emerged, 78 F was freezing to him! I don't blame him for crying.

He was healthy, he wiggled his arms and legs freely, and cried until he found mama's source of nourishment. Knowing instinctively what to do, he filled his tummy and slept soundly ... for a while.

I'll always be amazed at these magnificent creations called babies. The performance of the joints in fingers and toes. The miraculous function of the brain and nerve system. The programming built into their little brains that tells baby to cry when in need of something: Diaper change, food, need to burp, pain from cholic and a lot more.

I volunteer to hold him at any time of day or night because God gave me a gift of consolation: My family calls it a magic shoulder. For more than 54 years, whenever I held a baby over my shoulder, baby always stopped crying ... unless, of course, he or she was really hungry or had a messy diaper. And the shoulder works for my little Colt. Carol is still amazed when she hands the baby to me, and within 30 seconds baby is quiet and looking over my shoulder at what's going on in the room. I enjoy cuddling God's great gift of children.

When I hold my grandson, little Jordan Isaiah Crawford, I see a lively little guy who, in a few years, will say, "Mommy, can I have a cookie?" or "Daddy, let's roll the ball." Or perhaps, "Let's go to grandma and grandpa's house."

All six of his siblings, including 3-year-old Dove, want to hold and love the little guy, for they have grown up in a loving family. Do they have problems? Yes; no one but Jesus is perfect. However, parents and kids work together for the good of the family.

That brings up another factor of this loving family. Rebecca and Timothy raise the kids in the love of the Lord Jesus Christ. Jesus said in Matthew 19:14, "Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these." Timothy cooperates with the Lord by reading the Bible to them every day and explaining Godly principles for living.

The family has a thirst for knowledge. They love to learn about science, history, and nature; with their knowledge, they teach others. Sometimes I have the privilege of teaching, but I also make up and tell stories to the kids – about animals, of course.

Little Jordan has a bright and vibrant future waiting for him. I'll take him fishing someday.

-- S. Eugene Linzey is an author, mentor, and speaker. Send comments and questions to [email protected] Visit his web site at www.genelinzey.com. The opinions expressed are those of the author.