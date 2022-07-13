Restaurant Inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY

June 27

Subway

851 W. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove. Critical violations: Multiple live flying insects were observed in the dining, food prep and dish/storage area. Multiple dead insects were observed in the dining room and dish/storage area. Noncritical violations: Front door does not completely self close leaving a gap which can allow insects to enter the facility. There is food debris present on the floor. Floor is sticky.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period: Subway, 188 W. Main St., Suite 1, Farmington.

SPECIAL TO NWA DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE