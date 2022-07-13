OPINION: Rodeo News

One of the unexpected benefits of heading out to a rodeo is learning all the news that hasn't been reported yet by the mainstream media.

Rodeo clowns and announcers deliver a constant stream of previously undisclosed information designed to entertain folks while enlightening the general population.

They get so creative one might even be inspired to write their own jokes. Laughter is good relief from the summer heat.

Apparently, the Capitol Police have concluded their Jan. 6 investigation. They held a big, fancy press conference revealing all their toilets have been stolen and they have nothing to go on.

The F.B.I., also known as Futuristic Bellowed Intelligence, figured out how to track hundreds of Americans visiting Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021, using their cell phone apps, yet they haven't apprehended a single mule.

There's never a good time to be positioned on the south end of a north-bound mule.

There's this county clerk. She's 5-feet-9 and works out three times a week. What does she weigh?

Mail-in ballots, of course.

Common core mathematical formulas only make sense when factored for elections turning whole numbers into fractions.

Multiply blue to the third-and-one-third power and red by 66 percent.

The politicians in Washington, D.C., are out of touch with rural America. There's a reason why ranchers attach bells around the neck of a cow -- because in the midst of all that traffic out there at home on the range you can't hear their horns.

Now the appropriations committee wants to surgically implant cattle prods that operate through remote control so they can drive the herd into the vaccination pen or slaughter house.

Bill Gates' sudden craving to invest by purchasing millions of acres of North Dakota farmland has nothing to do with Leann Rimes singing "God Bless America" or Ray Stevens' hilarious rendition of "The Haircut Song" or Dan Seals performing "God Must Be A Cowboy."

One morning Hillary arrived for work in an electric street car named "Desire," but there was a frog parked illegally in her spot. Does anybody know what she did?

First she kissed him, then when he didn't turn into a cash donor overnight, she had him toad!

There's a bull named "Crazy Nanci" and another one dubbed "Let's Go Brandon," and occasionally a stock contractor holds a contest to discover which fan will come up with a unique name for a new bull.

Some of the candidates interestingly spouted out names like Goliath Countdown, Social Media Fast and Congressional Upheaval.

Mark Humphrey is a sports writer for the Enterprise-Leader. Opinions expressed are those of the author.