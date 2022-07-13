Rodeo Opens Up Family Fun

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Bullseye, the rodeo clown, leads the cheers and encourages the crowd to clap along with music while telling jokes between competitive rides with junior cowboys riding mini bulls and mini broncos during a July 2, "Hometown Throw Down," at the Lincoln Riding Club Arena
MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln firefighter Ben Hignight exchanges a sequences of high fives with his daughter, Kaitlyn Hignight, 7, while the Village People classic rock song, "YMCA" plays over the loud speakers during the “Hometown Throw Down,” a bull riding and mini bronc riding competition for junior cowboys ages 19 and under on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at the Lincoln Riding Club Arena.
MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Rodeo announcer Jeremy Weir, entertains a spectator, who admitted attending her first rodeo, during a July 2, "Hometown Throw Down," at the Lincoln Riding Club Arena. Announcers and rodeo clowns frequently interact with fans doing their best to create a welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere.
MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Junior cowboy Cole Butler rides the mini bull known as "Cookie Monster" scoring 64 points while his father, Duane Butler (far right), keeps a watchful eye on the action. Youngsters competed during the "Hometown Throw Down" mini bull buckoff held Saturday, July 2, 2022, at the Lincoln Riding Club Arena. This was Cole's second ride of the day. Earlier he earned 67 points on a mini bull.
MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/A bullfighter runs in and scoops Cole Butler off the back of a mini bull named "Cookie Monster," but not before the junior cowboy scored a 64-point ride on July 2, 2022, at the Lincoln Riding Club Arena. Bullfighters take on extra responsibility working hard to safeguard younger competitors. Lincoln continues the series on July 23 at 6 p.m.
MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Cole Butler was more than ready to go to his dad, Duane Butler (right), after the junior cowboy completed his second successful ride of a mini bull on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at the Lincoln Riding Club Arena. Spectators enjoy watching youngsters try their hand in one of rodeo's most thrilling events.
MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Enough rodeo for one day. After riding two mini bulls on a Saturday night, July 2, 2022, at the Lincoln Riding Club Arena, junior cowboy Cole Butler appears quite content to have his dad, Duane Butler, carry him away from the action.
Print Headline: Rodeo Opens Up Family Fun
