Rodeo Opens Up Family Fun

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Junior cowboy Cole Butler rides the mini bull known as "Cookie Monster" scoring 64 points while his father, Duane Butler (far right), keeps a watchful eye on the action. Youngsters competed during the "Hometown Throw Down" mini bull buckoff held Saturday, July 2, 2022, at the Lincoln Riding Club Arena. This was Cole's second ride of the day. Earlier he earned 67 points on a mini bull.

