Time To Circulate Petitions For Office

FARMINGTON -- Packets to run for municipal offices in Farmington, Prairie Grove and Lincoln may be picked up at the City Hall in each city.

Petitions for qualified signatures may be circulated until the filing deadline, according to Jennifer Price with the Washington County Election Commission. Petitions for office must contain signatures from not less than 30 qualified electors of the city in which the candidate files.

Filing at the county clerk's office begins at noon Aug. 3 and ends at noon Aug. 10.

Offices on the ballot in November for Farmington will be the mayor's position, city clerk, city attorney and the Position 2 seats for all four wards.

Farmington Mayor Ernie Penn and City Clerk Kelly Penn, the mayor's wife, have both said they are running for re-election. City Attorney Steve Tennant has said he will not run for re-election.

Anyone running for office in Farmington is required to pick up packets in person at City Hall, sign for the packet and show identification with their Farmington address. Only the person actually running for office can pick up the packets.

In Prairie Grove, offices on the ballot will be the mayor, city clerk and the Position 1 seats for each ward. The city attorney's position is an appointed position in Prairie Grove, not elected.

Mayor Sonny Hudson has announced he is not running for re-election. City Clerk Christine Kelly said she has not made up her mind yet on whether she will file for re-election.

In Lincoln, offices on the ballot will be the mayor's position, city clerk-recorder and all city council positions. The city attorney is appointed by the city council.

Mayor Doug Hutchens has announced he will seek another four-year term of office. Becky Carter, who is the city clerk-recorder, said she also plans to run for re-election.

Anyone running for a city council position in Farmington, Prairie Grove or Lincoln must live in the ward for which they file.

Any qualified person desiring to be a candidate for municipal office in Farmington, Prairie Grove or Lincoln in the Nov. 8 general election must file a Nominating Petition, Affidavit of Eligibility, Petition Affidavit, and Political Practice Pledge with the County Clerk by the Aug. 10 deadline.

All these forms are available in the packet that is available at City Hall for each city or at the county clerk's office.