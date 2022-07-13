LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington City Council last month approved the installation of this retaining wall off Rosebay Lane in Meadowsweet subdivision. The $84,000 contract with Second Nature Landscaping is for a 1,230 retaining wall called a Redi-Rock System. The wall will be made of precast concrete modular blocks and will protect utilities and stop erosion of the dirt bank to the right. The project is part of a years-long process by the city to improve drainage and stop flooding on Rosebay.



LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Workers for Second Nature Landscaping install the next block for a retaining wall in Meadowsweet subdivision on Rosebay Lane. One supervisor said the work will probably take about two weeks.



Print Headline: Wall Under Construction

