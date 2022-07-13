Wall Under Construction

ADVERTISEMENT
Wall Under ConstructionJuly 13, 2022 at 5:26 a.m.
LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington City Council last month approved the installation of this retaining wall off Rosebay Lane in Meadowsweet subdivision. The $84,000 contract with Second Nature Landscaping is for a 1,230 retaining wall called a Redi-Rock System. The wall will be made of precast concrete modular blocks and will protect utilities and stop erosion of the dirt bank to the right. The project is part of a years-long process by the city to improve drainage and stop flooding on Rosebay.
