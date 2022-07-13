What’s Happening

LINCOLN

Back To School Bonanza

Lincoln Back to School Bonanza will be held 4-7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 4 in the Lincoln Elementary School cafeteria. The bonanza is sponsored by Lincoln Bright Futures and Central United Methodist Church in Lincoln. For more information and updates, follow the Bright Futures Lincoln Facebook page. Families are asked to pre-register. The bonanza provides a backpack, shoes, socks and other items.

FARMINGTON

Back to School Bonanza

Online registration for Farmington Back to School Bonanza opens July 15. Go to www.farmingtonumc.net to register. The bonanza is free to kindergarten-12th grade students in need for the school year. Students will receive tennis shoes, underwear/socks, backpacks, K physicals, 7th grade physicals, haircuts and pizza to go.

The bonanza will be held 4-7 p.m., at Farmington United Methodist Church, 355 Southwinds Road. Doors open at 4 p.m..

PRAIRIE GROVE

Clothesline Fair Gospel Sing

Anyone interested in singing at the Clothesline Fair Gospel Sing on Sunday, Sept. 4, please call Marion Cowan at 479-841-3372. Each singer or group, please plan on 20-30 minutes of song. Everyone else bring a lawn chair and enjoy the music.