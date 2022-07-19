Restaurant Inspections

WESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY

July 5

Domino's

320 W. Main St., Farmington. Critical violations: A spray bottle in the dish area was not labeled. Noncritical violations: The pull handle of the stainless steel upright fridge was encrusted with food debris. The inside bottom shelf was covered in spilled grated parmesan. Displayed permit expired 02/25/2022.

July 7

Casey's General Store

305 W. Main St., Farmington. Critical violations: Two cans of cheese sauce and one can of gravy in the kitchen were dented on the top seal. Three cartons of raw shell eggs were being stored above vegetables in the walk-in. Sliced onions on left prep table were at 45 degrees, shredded cheese on left prep table was at 44 degrees and sliced peppers on left prep table were at 44 degrees. Ambient temperature of the self-serve cold hold was at 48 degrees and cheesewich in the self-serve cold hold was at 48 degrees. Noncritical violations: The facility does not have documentation of a certified food protection manager. Two packages of Nyquil Vapocool capsules were dated 12/21. One additional package was dated 4/22. One package of Dayquil Vapocool capsules was dated 6/22. Milk crates in the walk-in were being used for shelving. Some crates had a white fuzzy buildup.

Simple Simon's Pizza

56 Yukon Way, Farmington. Critical violations: None. Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Assorted pizza toppings in containers under the prep table were not marked. Facility has test strips for quat, but not for chlorine (dish machine uses chlorine sanitizer).

July 8

American Drive In

303 W. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln. Critical violations: Front hand wash sink and restroom lacked an employee handwashing sign. A case of raw shell eggs was being stored on top of a case of tomatoes. One bottle near the register was unlabeled. Noncritical violations: One box of frozen chili bags was being thawed at room temperature. Wiping cloths were being stored on counter tops. There is a buildup of dust and debris on the vents of the inside air conditioning unit.

Harps

310 W. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln. Critical violations: There was a bowl and fork in the handwash sink. Noncritical violations: None.

Harps Deli-Bakery

310 W. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln. Critical violations: Fried chicken breast temperature reading was at 127 degrees. Chicken chunks in the hot case were at 107 degrees, fried chicken breast in the hot case was at 119 degrees, and chicken tenders in the hot case were at 110 degrees. An opened deli chopped ham was dated to be discarded on 06/28/2022. Noncritical violations: Sanitizer test strips were unavailable at the dish sink.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period: Taco Bell, 331 W. Main St., Farmington.

Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette