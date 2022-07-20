Cherokee Expands Clothing Assistance To College, Tech Students

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. -- The Cherokee Nation announced it has now expanded its $150 clothing assistance program to include young college and career tech students to help assist with economic barriers.

"Deputy Chief Warner and I heard from parents and students attending college and career tech about the rising costs," said Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. "Although we cannot guarantee this kind of assistance every year, today's economic conditions call upon us to do all we can to help more of our citizens."

Hoskin has already announced a $150 school clothing program for Cherokees from birth to 18, making it the largest clothing assistance program in Cherokee history.

The expanded clothing assistance program is for any Cherokee Nation citizen from birth to 18 and enrolled in high school and now expands to those in college or career tech and up to age 22 as now eligible.

There are no residency restrictions or income guidelines for the program. Applicants must be a Cherokee Nation citizen as of July 7, 2022. Proof of high school, college or career tech enrollment will be required for applicants age 19-22.

Cherokee Nation Human Services will accept applications for the school clothing assistance program until 5 p.m., July 29 at 5 p.m. through the tribe's online Gadugi Portal at https://gadugiportal.cherokee.org.

Additionally, Human Services staff will be available at community sign-up events at places that include the following: from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Westville, July 20, Westville School cafeteria, 500 Chincapin St. Westville, Okla.

For more information on Cherokee Nation programs and services, visit www.Cherokee.org.