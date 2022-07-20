Family Structure Upholds Dean

FARMINGTON -- Farmington 2022 graduate Cadence Dean signed a national letter of intent to play women's college soccer for Spurgeon College, of Kansas City, Mo., in the spring.

"I just felt really excited for me to be able to achieve the ability to go play soccer at the collegiate level," Cadence said.

Farmington girls soccer coach Austin Lewis introduced Cadence during the ceremony.

"Cadence is going to continue her soccer career. We're just very proud of her. It's really just a matter of how she plays, of how she performs. I know her dad, Brian Dean, has been coaching her as a goalie since she was four and how to defend the box. It's really a culmination of her senior year. She's a very tenacious player, very focused and driven," Lewis said.

Cadence described playing under her dad's direction as beneficial.

"Having him as a coach is a good deal, being his daughter, he knows your potential. He knows how far to push you and not to push you too hard," Cadence Dean said.

Lewis noted Cadence recorded 71 saves as a goalie, starting as the Lady Cardinals' No. 1 goalie in the box. There were times she did to get to play elsewhere on the field.

"We did a little switch in-and-out because we have another girl, who plays goalie, Brenlee Fields, a rising senior, to get her more experience as a goalie," Lewis said.

Challenging Classes

Cadence encountered tough classes her freshman and junior years while taking A.P. Biology and A.P. Calculus.

"The classes were really hard and complicated," Cadence said and she relied on her faith, "having God give me the strength to get through it."

Cadence finished with an "A" in A.P. Calculus and a high "B" in A.P. Biology, graduating with a 3.8 GPA.

Cadence's mother, Carrie Dean, taught her to how cook, clean house and braid her hair.

"She really helped me grow to the person I am today," Cadence said. "She's had a big impact on my life."

Younger brother, Brice, calls the siblings' mother the strongest woman he knows mentally.

"She will never back down from a fight and that's what she's taught me to do -- never back down," Brice said.

Choosing A College

Cadence bounced around on her major while considering becoming a chiropractor or physical therapist but seems to have landed on Kinesiology. She's also thought about venturing into the coaching ranks.

"I've had such an influence in my life from other coaches and I want to be able to give back to little kids and the community," Cadence said.

According to its website, Spurgeon College exists to train and equip students to be Christian leaders for the Kingdom of God. Its students serve in churches, schools, and businesses across the United States and around the world. Spurgeon College describes its campus as a "unique environment [that] fosters spiritual, personal, and academic growth as students deepen in their understanding of the Word of God and the world he created."

A note from Spurgeon College President Jason K. Allen tells potential students, "CHOOSING WHERE TO ATTEND COLLEGE is a serious decision. Deciding where you will live, what you will study, and whether or not you will work during college all have long-term effects. But nothing is as important as whether or not a college will teach from a biblical worldview. At Spurgeon College we take your spiritual formation seriously and have designed every aspect of the student experience to prepare you to serve the church and engage culture regardless of where God calls you to serve.

As the daughter of a youth pastor, Brian Dean, who also teaches at Farmington, Cadence grew up in a faith-based environment. She enjoys one-on-one conversations with her father about their faith.

"Being able to talk to him about my faith is really fun because we can bounce back on scriptures," Cadence said. "What I want to seek in my future is we should always go to church and have an impact on people."

Championship Season

Cadence was part of a class that qualified for three straight girls basketball state finals at Farmington. As a sophomore the Lady Cardinals beat top seed Batesville, 76-64, in a dramatic Class 4A State semifinal at Cardinal Arena, but didn't get to compete in the state finals because Gov. Asa Hutchinson closed public schools to in-class instruction leaving the Arkansas Activities Association little choice but to cancel the state finals.

Farmington was declared co-state champion along with Star City, which won the other state semifinal.

"Unfortunately the girls [soccer team] didn't make it to the state tournament this year, but experiencing the ride that Cadence has made with the basketball team, she's qualified for three state finals in basketball," Brian Dean said. "She was part of the 2020 team that won the title as well and going through that with them experiencing that with them as a parent and part of the Farmington faculty and staff was unbelievable."

In describing the 2020 state champions led by Class 4A MVP Makenna Vanzant, and her classmates, Audrey Culpepper, Joelle Tidwell and Kaci Drain, Cadence said, "It was amazing to see how we worked as a team."

Winning the state championship took her to a cloud nine experience.

"It was an amazing feeling that was so indescribable," Cadence said.

She values her relationship with Farmington girls basketball coach Brad Johnson.

"Being part of Coach Johnson's team is so fun because he always puts the team first. He breaks down every little thing with you. He's always there for you if you need anything," Cadence said.

Twice State Runner-up

Cadence's junior season ended on a down note with the Lady Cardinals led by seniors Trinity Johnson and Tori Kersey losing the state finals to Harrison, 68-54, on March 20, 2021 on the floor of Bank OZK Arena at Hot Springs, the place they were supposed to play for the 2020 title a year before.

As a senior Cadence switched from playing to a managerial role, but Johnson let her know she was just as valued, if not more so.

"This past season he really depended upon me as a manager to have a coach's perspective. I did a lot of scouting and drawing out plays," Cadence said.

Farmington performed much better in the 2022 Class 4A State girls basketball finals on March 12 with a restructured lineup bolstered by the transfer of 6-feet-3 Arkansas commit Jenna Lawrence, but their normally reliable shooting was off.

"At halftime when things felt off I remember praying, "God, give us strength," Cadence said.

The Lady Cardinals needed that strength when Nashville's Sidney Townsend hit a long 3-pointer erasing a two-point Farmington lead with four seconds to go and the Lady Cardinals suffered heartbreak, losing the state championship, 42-41, to finish as state runner-up for the second consecutive year.

"It was so unbelievable to see that game slip away from our fingers like that. I, personally, took it really hard," Cadence said.

She felt for her teammates and coaches, who had put so much work towards winning a state title, and appreciates the impact her teammates had on her life. Cadence calls Johnson her role model.

"He really shaped me to be a great player in basketball. He tells you straight up what the problem is," Cadence said.

Soccer Association

The Dean family was heavily associated with Farmington's soccer program with Brian Dean serving as an assistant coach and Brice playing for the boys team. On May 21 the family found themselves going to their second state finals in one school year with Cardinal athletics.

Cadence offered some advice to her little brother prior to 2022 State soccer finals, telling Brice, "You guys go out and play the game you know to play and give it your all because you never know what might happen."

When the Cardinals won the state championship, 4-3, on Saturday, May 21 on Everett Field at the Benton Athletic Complex, Cadence was among a host of Farmington fans making their presence known.

"It made me full of joy knowing these boys can count on us, the fans," Cadence said.

She wasn't surprised with Farmington goalie Steven Gomez winning the MVP award coming up with several key saves down the stretch to preserve the one-goal victory and secure the school's first state championship in soccer.

"Knowing him personally, Steven will do everything it takes to stop the ball from going in the back on the net," Cadence said.

Johnson and Brian Dean talk quite a bit and Johnson repeatedly told Brian Dean that it's just an unbelievable feeling as a coach to be in those shoes. Now he knows exactly how it feels.

"Then to go through it and experience it first hand as part of this coaching staff. It's hard to put that description into words and right now it's still kind of surreal," Brian Dean said.