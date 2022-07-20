OPINION: 50 recommended books — how many have you read?

I'll take off from politics this week as petition signing on raising teachers base pay and all sorts of heat and craziness rages on in Little Rock.

A reader asked if I have read any good books and suggested a list of recommended books to me recently.

After looking over a universal list, I have shortened the list, adjusted it a bit to my taste, but omitted any of the Lonesome Dove type westerns I so love, and decided here are 50 books almost anybody should read.

Quick remark on the coming critics, the Bible is not on this list. The Bible and all its books should be reading, studying and serious, comparative thinking, praying and meditation all of one's life.

But back to a list of 50 books to read. Here goes:

1."Pride and Prejudice" -- Jane Austen

2. "The Lord of the Rings" -- JRR Tolkien

3. Harry Potter series -- JK Rowling

4. "To Kill a Mockingbird" -- Harper Lee

5. "Nineteen Eighty--Four" -- George Orwell

6. "Great Expectations" -- Charles Dickens

7. "Tess of the D'Urbervilles" -- Thomas Hardy

8. "Catch 22" -- Joseph Heller

9. Complete Works of Shakespeare

10. "The Hobbit" -- JRR Tolkien

11. "Catcher in the Rye" -- JD Salinger

12. "The Time Traveler's Wife" -- Audrey Neffenger

13. "Middlemarch" -- George Eliot

14. "Gone With The Wind" -- Margaret Mitchell

15. "The Great Gatsby" -- F Scott Fitzgerald

16. "Bleak House" -- Charles Dickens

17. "War and Peace" -- Leo Tolstoy

18. "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy" -- Douglas Adams

19. "Crime and Punishment" -- Fyodor Dostoyevsky

20. "Grapes of Wrath" -- John Steinbeck

21. "Alice in Wonderland" -- Lewis Carroll

22. "The Wind in the Willows" -- Kenneth Grahame

23. "David Copperfield" -- Charles Dickens

24. "Chronicles of Narnia" -- CS Lewis

25. "The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe" -- CS Lewis

26. "The Kite Runner" -- Khaled Hosseini

27. "Winnie the Pooh" -- AA Milne

28. "Animal Farm" -- George Orwell

29. "One Hundred Years of Solitude" -- Gabriel Garcia Marquez

30. "A Prayer for Owen Meany" -- John Irving

31. "Far From The Madding Crowd" -- Thomas Hardy

32. "The Handmaid's Tale" -- Margaret Atwood

33. "Lord of the Flies" -- William Golding

34. "A Tale Of Two Cities" -- Charles Dickens

35. "Brave New World" -- Aldous Huxley

36. "Of Mice and Men" -- John Steinbeck

37. "Count of Monte Cristo" -- Alexandre Dumas

38. "On The Road" -- Jack Kerouac

39. "Moby Dick" -- Herman Melville

40. "Oliver Twist" -- Charles Dickens

41. "Dracula" -- Bram Stoker

42. "Notes From A Small Island" -- Bill Bryson

43. "Ulysses" -- James Joyce

44. "A Christmas Carol" -- Charles Dickens

45. "The Color Purple" -- Alice Walker

46. "The Remains of the Day" -- Kazuo Ishiguro

47. "Charlotte's Web" -- EB White

48. "The Five People You Meet In Heaven" -- Mitch Albom

49. "Adventures of Sherlock Holmes" -- Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

50. "Les Miserables" -- Victor Hugo

Some that didn't make the 50 cut are:

"Heart of Darkness" -- Joseph Conrad, "The Little Prince" -- Antoine De Saint-Exupery, "Watership Down" -- Richard Adams, "The Three Musketeers" -- Alexandre Dumas, "Hamlet" -- William Shakespeare and "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" -- Roald Dahl.

I am also taking up a challenge of the 50 Arkansas related books a person new to the state and those within our state should read. Coming soon, I promise.

-- Maylon Rice is a former journalist who worked for several northwest Arkansas publications. He can be reached via email at [email protected]om. The opinions expressed are those of the author.