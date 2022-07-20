Play Day Gallery

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/That's why they call them play days. Macy Bryant successfully grabbed the flag out of the bucket on top of a barrel, then stuck it in her mouth while competing in the "Lead Line" division flag race at the Lincoln Riding Club Play Day July 10. She finished the course in 26.02.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Abbott Pitts does the job by latching onto the flag and pulling it out of the bucket on top of a barrel while competing in the "Lead Line" division flag race at the Lincoln Riding Club Play Day July 10. He finished the course in 32.68 to place third.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Youngsters such as Tristan Couch are only as fast as their parent can go, which on hot days might affect their time while competing in the "Lead Line" division at the Lincoln Riding Club Play Day July 10.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Drew Clawson found his niche as a board member of the Lincoln Riding Club after relocating to Northwest Arkansas. He enjoys working club sponsored events such as the LRC Play Day July 10 to the degree that even on a hot summer day sometimes setting up for the next race doesn't feel like a task.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Audrey Middleton rounds a barrel while competing in the 12-14 age division barrel race at the Lincoln Riding Club Play Day July 10. She finished the course in 18.33 to win the event.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Shania Downing maneuvers her horse through the poles, turning in a time of 26.46 to win the event in the 15-17 year-old division at the Lincoln Riding Club Play Day July 10.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Wild Card race. Karrie Couch recorded the fastest time in the bonus event, running the "lariat pattern" held at the Lincoln Riding Club Play Day July 10. She finished the course in 12.53.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lily Haines works her horse through the poles, finishing in 29.91 to place second in the event for 15-17 year-olds at the Lincoln Riding Club Play Day July 10.

