Police Report

PRAIRIE GROVE

Gregory Bridges, 54, of Hernandez, N.M., was cited July 7 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Kevin Russell, 48, of Prairie Grove, was cited July 2 in connection with failure to yield, leaving the scene of an accident, open container.

Lucas Starr, 27, of Lincoln, was arrested July 3 in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

David Fuller, 54, of Tahlequah, Okla., was cited July 8 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Paul Jones, 44, of Lincoln, was cited July 8 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Johnnie Ethridge, 50, of Gentry, was arrested July 11 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Justis McNatt, 23, of Prairie Grove, was cited July 11 on a warrant for failure to pay.

John Crites, 38, of Rogers, was arrested July 10 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Gregg Montez, 63, of Prairie Grove, was arrested July 9 in connection with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, criminal mischief; also arrested July 13 in connection with criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, violation of burn ordinance.

Crystal Moore, 63, of Prairie Grove, was cited July 13 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Christopher Cornett, 39, of Prairie Grove, was cited July 13 in connection with speeding and open container.

Chasiti Dersam, 35, of Fayetteville, was cited July 10 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Brandon Atkinson, 18, of Fayetteville, was arrested July 13 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Seth Zezoff, 38, of Fayetteville, was arrested July 14 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Harley Hall, 27, of Fayetteville, was cited July 14 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Brenden Cenobio, 20, of Lincoln, was cited July 14 on a warrant for failure to appear.