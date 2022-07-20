RELIGION: Waiting On The Lord

Have you ever thought about waiting for God? Isaiah 40:31 is the origin of the thought. The NKJV says, "But those who wait on the Lord shall renew their strength. They shall mount up with wings like eagles, they shall run and not be weary, they shall walk and not faint." That intrigued me, so I decided to do a word study about it and I discovered that waiting on the Lord is a two-fold concept.

1. After we pray we expect God to answer, but sometimes we have to wait. Why? We need to wait for God's timing.

In 1972 I was a home appliance repairman. I was called to repair a Speed Queen washer. The woman told me the problem, and I went to work, but I was not trained in Speed Queen machines.

After a brief inspection, I knew what the problem would be ... if it were anything but a Speed Queen. However, right in front of me, was a relatively new washer in good shape but it didn't work and I didn't know what the problem was.

As I pondered the situation, I finally realized that I had one recourse. I sat down on the floor behind the washer and prayed.

"Lord, you are the master mechanic. You know exactly what's wrong with this machine, and you know exactly how to fix it. If you let me know, I'll fix it, get paid for it and pay tithe on what I earn. But I'll also tell people about this and give you the credit and honor for it everywhere I go. Thank you, Lord."

And I folded my arms and sat there. I had decided to wait on the Lord. If God did not tell me anything, I was going to reattach the back of the machine and leave without charging the homeowner anything.

Five minutes later, the answer came. I could hardly believe it! No lightning bolt, no thunder roll, no angelic appearance. But suddenly not only did the nature of the problem enter my mind, the entire procedure for making the repair was laid out in my mind as clear as though I had read the blueprint.

But the most important thing was that I learned what it meant to wait on the Lord -- wait for the Lord to answer in His time. I will live for Him the best way I know how, as faulty as that may be, but I'll also trust Him in every aspect of my life. And I'll obey Him as He gives me direction in life.

2. But waiting on the Lord also conveys a different concept.

When we walk into a restaurant, the host shows us where to sit. Then a (hopefully) pleasant person greets us. This person asks us what we want to drink, and later what we would like to eat. This person not only waits for us to make our choice of food, but he or she also waits on us to ensure that we get what we want.

That person is called a waiter or waitress -- a server.

Great waiters are joyful, attentive and helpful. If our meal wasn't prepared to our satisfaction, we tell the waiter and he'll handle the situation for us. Great waiters don't hurry us as we contemplate our decisions. They may have others to tend to, but they don't let us feel their pressure. They go out of their way to ensure that we are not only satisfied but happy with their service. Their job is not done until we walk away.

That should be our policy with God. When He puts in a request -- gives us an assignment -- we are to give it our full attention until the task is completed.

Waiting on God reminds me of the story of the king and the talents. If we wait on the Lord as we should, God will give us greater responsibilities and authority.

When I put the thoughts of waiting on the Lord together, I began to understand Isaiah 40:31 and I learned how to become a waiter for the Lord. Whatever God wants of me will affect every aspect of my life, and every time I think I finish my assignment God shows me something else He would like from me.

So, what am I supposed to do? I'll serve Him as a waiter serves us in the restaurant but I'll also wait for His timing in other situations.

-- S. Eugene Linzey is an author, mentor and speaker. Send comments and questions to [email protected] Visit his web site at www.genelinzey.com. The opinions expressed are those of the author.